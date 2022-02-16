Brad Palmer’s four-year ministry at the South Dakota Women’s Prison has grown into a new work he hopes will quickly take root in Pierre and touch even more lives.
It’s called Magdalene, named for Mary Magdalene in the Bible, whose difficult past gave way to redemption and forgiveness. Palmer, a deacon at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, hopes Mary’s story resonates with the 20 to 25 women released from the prison each year who remain in Pierre.
“They don’t really have anybody to reach out to them. We want slowly and purposefully to build that support network with them,” he said. “It’s more being with them and sharing fellowship with them. You realize we are a lot alike in a lot of ways, other than a few bad choices.”
They’re starting with a simple collection — asking for donations of feminine products in a drive that goes through Feb. 22 at more than 20 locations in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Some of the larger drop-off locations include Beck Motor Company, Avera St. Mary’s and T.F. Riggs High School.
The drive provides the women with the basics to help them transition back into society and is a means for Palmer to introduce Magdalene to the community. On Feb. 19, they will hold an event at St. Charles Lounge in Pierre from 7-9 p.m., in part to lay out their vision for Magdalene and celebrate the current success. The public is invited.
“The main thing about this drive, other than gathering product, is raising awareness in the community that we have sisters and mothers and daughters who are our neighbors. How can we reach out to them?” Brad said.
Offering more
Palmer said about 850 women were released from the 450-bed prison in 2019 and again in 2020. About 3 percent stay in Pierre.
Magdalene helps the women transition with more than just material needs.
Jennie Palmer, the group’s director of development and Brad Palmer’s daughter, said they also focus on mentorship, as well as other services, programs and resources.
“What the ladies tell us is they just need another woman to talk to and help them ‘through the maze’ of getting a job, a cell phone, a driver’s license,” Brad said. “If you have been incarcerated for a while, you don’t have a network of friends and emotional support — those can go a long ways.”
Jennie said Magdalene “was born about 10 months ago… bred from hearing about women who are transitioning out and who would like to stay in Pierre — just don’t maybe have the resources here to stay here.”
Better together
Part of building the ministry has included meeting with others non-profits in the community doing similar work, listening to the women and meeting with the Department of Corrections.
Sharon Ball is the pastor of Church of Hope, which meets in the South Dakota Women’s Prison. She’ll meet with Magdalene once it establishes a schedule.
She said Brad Palmer has indicated a desire to help fill the exit bags the church gives to the women and possibly make bags that are “more environmentally friendly, not disposed of after one or two uses.”
But the Magdalene group also wants to supply the intangibles.
“This is kind of our introduction and with Magdalene, we are still growing and trying to grow purposefully,” she said.
Brad said the Magdalene group, which has an eight-member board, offers mentorship, education and other assistance to women transitioning from prison life.
“But to do that successfully they need a support system that helps fill some emotional and some practical gaps,” he said. “We also want to raise awareness that there are mothers, daughters, and sisters at the Women’s Prison who share our community with us and that we care about them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.