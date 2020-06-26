Starting July 1, it will be illegal to text while driving in South Dakota.
House Bill 1169, passed during the 2020 legislative session, prohibits drivers from using a cell phone -- or a PDA (Personal Digital Assistant), handheld game console, tablet computer or other mobile electronic devices - to text messages or for other social media uses.
The new law allows drivers to hold the phone to their ear to talk, but any data entry other than putting the contact number into the device must be done under a hands-free mode.
Violating the new law is a primary offense -- meaning a law enforcement officer can stop you for allegedly doing it. The maximum penalty for the Class 2 misdemeanor is 30 days in jail and a modest fine.
The new law still allows:
Emergency responders and public utility workers in performance of their official duties;
- Use of the device to report emergencies to emergency response agencies;
- GPS or mapping programs can be used, but information cannot be entered into the device while driving;
- Drivers can select a contact out of the device list to then use in a hands free mode or activate or disengage hands free mode.
- To activate and deactivate hands free mode.
