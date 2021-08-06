By Scott Millard
When you step into the football stadium or gymnasium this year, you might notice a few new faces on the sidelines at both Pierre and Stanley County.
Pierre has seven new head coaches, and over 20 total if assistants are included. Tiffany Stoeser takes over for Kacy Kienholz as the head coach of the Governors volleyball team. Brianna Kusler takes over for Terry Becker as head coach of the Governors boys basketball team, while Matt Thorson is the new Governors girls wrestling coach. Kusler is the first female head coach in Governors boys basketball history, while Thorson is the first head girls wrestling coach in Governors history. Miguel Manriquez replaced Matt DeBoer as the head coach of the Governors boys soccer team, while Kira Swenson replaced Sidney Zanin as the head coach of the Governors girls soccer team. Megan Bauck is the new head coach of the Governors girls tennis team, taking over for Jessica Carr, while Emily Williamson takes over for Steve Steele as the head coach of the Governors boys tennis team.
Some familiar faces will also be seen in assistant coaching roles in Pierre. Govs alum Chloe Kaiser is the freshman volleyball coach, while Lyman alum Lonnie Heier is the sophomore boys basketball coach. Jebben Keyes is the middle school assistant cross country coach and assistant wrestling coach. Aric Williams is listed as a volunteer wrestling coach.
On the other side of the river, Stephanie Huber is the new Stanley County volleyball coach, replacing Dani Leafgreen. Any other new Stanley County coaching hires have yet to be announced or placed on the SDHSAA website.
Scott Millard | 605-295-8429
