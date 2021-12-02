Gone in 2006, revived and then gone again in 2015, the Miss Oahe Pageant is now getting a third life as the Capital City Pageant, with registration opening at 8 a.m. and followed by the competition at 4 p.m.
The pageant will name one woman, Miss Capital City and one teen, Miss Capital City Outstanding Teen.
“We want to put a pageant together, even if it is at the last minute,” Pierre resident and local pageant director Michela Sanders said. “There are quite a few girls who are interested, but we will not know how many will register until that morning.”
Organizers set aside the entire day at the Ramkota Convention Center for registration.
Sanders said the pageant is brand new, and she noticed there wasn’t anything for the “capital city.”
“I guess that it used to be here many years ago, but it got to be too complicated,” she said. “We were lucky to have some sponsorship, and some money was still set aside by the previous director, Carrie Wheelhouse from Pierre.”
Wheelhouse is also assisting with the Miss Capital City pageant along with Groton resident and former Miss Dakota Plains Kaitlin O’Neill.
Wheelhouse said she is glad the Pierre preliminary event for the Miss South Dakota Pageant is starting again. The original Miss Oahe Pageant ended after organizer Sally Isburg left to assist the statewide pageant. Wheelhouse resurrected it.
“It’s been a long history for the organization, clear back to the 2000s,” she said. “We ran the Miss Oahe Organization in 2015. I ended up getting married and having a baby, and I stepped away at that point. Michela and Kaitlyn decided to start it back up.”
Wheelhouse said she ran with the name change to Miss Capital City to reflect the area.
“I’m helping with it but not running it,” she said. “You never quite get away from these things. It is a great program for the betterment of the individual girl. It is a good boost for gaining confidence and growing in yourself. I competed back in the day — I grew up around it and watched others grow in confidence. The contestants should come with a willingness to learn and be open to the process. They will meet some life-long friends.”
Sanders added that contestants could earn scholarship money, which helps them pay for their college.
Miss Capital City is for women 18-26 years old as of Dec. 31. Miss Capital City Outstanding Teen is for teenagers 13-18 years old.
Any woman from anywhere in the state may compete, even runners-up from other in-state pageants. The only people who may not compete are those currently holding any other pageant title. The winner will go on to compete for Miss South Dakota for 2022.
And Sanders said contestants could go back to the state competitions as many times as they want until aging out.
The adult contestants should bring their evening gowns, private interview attire and talent attire to Saturday’s registration. Teens should also include their fitness attire.
There is also an entrance fee of $75 for teens and $35 for adults. But organizers often waive the teens’ fees through local and statewide sponsor donations.
“It will be a long day, but definitely a fun day,” Wheelhouse said. “You will learn a lot about yourself and about the organization.”
And the title isn’t for the faint of heart, with the winner’s duties starting almost immediately.
“The person we want to fill this title will represent the Capital City in the best way possible. As a director, my job is to see them up, get them out into the community — such as Christmas at the Capitol — so the people can see them,” Sanders said of the winners.
