Ron Woodburn on Tuesday invited the Pierre City Commission and anyone from the community to head to the city’s old outdoor pool on Thursday to celebrate plans to build a $12 million new one.
Woodburn, retired as director of the Capital University Center in Pierre, is an experienced fundraiser and a “passionate about swimming,” Mayor Steve Harding said recently when naming Woodburn to head the fundraising for a new pool.
Woodburn said he’s now passionate about the idea of replacing the old pool, built in 1925, with a new one using $6.5 million in city funds — which will be used for the “base model” including a 25-meter-long pool and new bath house and concession stand — and up to $5.5 million, maybe, in privately funds raised by volunteers that would make it a 50-meter pool and add other features.
Woodburn had eight or nine of the dozen members of the pool planning and fundraising committee at the Commission meeting Tuesday, he said.
“When we get to talking about things, you just can’t help but feel we are going to succeed with this project,” Woodburn told the Commission. “They have some great ideas to move forward.”
To share his enthusiasm, Woodburn invited the public to an open house of sorts at the old pool from 5:30 — 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5.
“Have a root beer float,” Woodburn said. “It will be open for people to look through the bathhouses. You can even walk down into the pool.”
That’s to look at the current facility, perhaps to persuade people who get a look at the old to donate to build a new one.
Problems with the pool’s filtering system and pumps in recent years convinced city leaders the 94-year-old pool must be replaced.
The City Commission in March approved the plan to spend $6.5 million in city money for this, plus support the volunteer committee’s fundraising plans that could add a “lazy river,” and water slides. But it all depends on how much money is raised.
In a little noticed move this spring, the city made one of the first donations, pledging about $400,000 to the fundraising effort, this money beyond the $6.5 million in city funds already authorized. That was just to help kickstart the fundraising campaign, Mayor Harding told the Capital Journal.
Exactly what the new pool will look like will depend on how much money is raised.
That’s why Woodburn wants people to come to the pool on Thursday evening. He said the new pool’s outlines will be taped off to give people an idea how it will be situated, next to the current pool. “We will have a brief program and introduce the architects,” Woodburn said. Dave Burbach of Burbach Aquatics of Platteville, Wisconsin, will be on hand to answer questions, Woodburn said.
The plan is for the old pool to open one more year, summer of 2020, with construction on the new pool beginning in April 2021 with the pool ready to open in summer of 2022.
Mayor Harding, who made this plan one if his main initiatives a year ago and appointed the committee, thanked Woodburn.
“This project is going to affect Pierre and our children and families for years to come, for 50 years,” Harding said. “So this is a major project for our community.”
