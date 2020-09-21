During a joint meeting last week, the Pierre City Commission and the Hughes County Commission voted as one, and unanimously, 8-0, to approve zoning changes to allow East River Electric Co-op to build a new substation north of Pierre.
Because the new substation is in the extra-territorial area between the city and county, both commissions have to approve such a move.
Hughes County Commissioners Connie Hohn, Chairman Randy Vance and Norm Weaver — a quorum of the five-member panel — sat in with the full City Commission’s five members in City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
It was a plan already approved by zoning panels in each local government. No one showed up for the public hearing that day to speak for or against it.
City Planner Sharon Pruess said one homeowner who lives near the planned substation talked to her, concerned the new substation would lower the value of his home. And one person submitted a written objection to the plan, she said. No one showed up to the meeting on Sept. 15, however.
The new substation will be at the corner of Range Road and Highway 1804, about a mile north of the Mickelson Law Enforcement complex that is on U.S. Highway 14 on the north edge of the city. It’s just southeast of a housing development.
John Knofczynski, compliance manager with East River Electrical Cooperative based in Madison, South Dakota, told the joint panel of commissioners that the co-op wholesales electrical power locally to Oahu Electric, which distributes electricity to retail customers in Hughes County and beyond.
East River has a couple dozen other customers for its wholesale power which it obtains mostly from WAPA, the Western Area Power Administration and from Basin Electric based in North Dakota. The administration supplies Pierre’s municipal power utility with most of its electricity; the rest comes from Missouri River Energy Services based in Sioux Falls.
The federal WAPA markets and distributes the hydroelectric power generated at about 56 dams across the West, including Oahe Dam at Pierre and Fort Pierre.
East River Co-op — as with the city of Pierre, which runs its own municipal electrical utility, and WAPA — is a member of the Southwest Power Pool that covers much of the western U.S.
That means the electrical cooperative is supposed to, well, cooperate with other electrical cooperatives and utilities and wholesalers, to avoid duplicating parts of the electrical grid and to expand in ways that help, not hurt, surrounding power providers, Knofczynski told the Capital Journal.
So he came to get the votes of the city and county last week.
Part of the deal is that East River bought 8.7 acres from the city, which owns a quarter-section, or 160 acres, at the site. By the first week in October, East River plans to begin work on the site and if things go as planned, the new substation should be operating by mid- May, Knofczynski said.
Based in Madison, East River has about 3,000 line-miles in eastern South Dakota. It’s found some new customers around this area.
Knofczynski said the construction of the big Ringneck Energy ethanol-making plant at Onida was a latter straw that convinced East River it needed to update its system around here with the big demand the plant added.
The new substation, once it’s up and operating by mid-May or so, will improve service in this region, he said.
East River will build a new 750 kV line with new towers on the south side of Perch Place/205th Street and use the current line on the north side of the road, Knofczynski said.
It means East River will be tied into Pierre’s electric system in a direct way that will add benefits.
He said that the city would notice improved service on its system and East River’s increased presence will mean more eyes monitoring the grid hereabouts and more efficiency all around.
City Commissioner Vona Johnson asked him how that would look. Knofczynski said the added transmission line will mean added redundancy to the city’s system, so that if there is a transmission power outage, no residential customer’s lights will go dark because the added transmission capacity and new substation will mean an automatic switch over will take care of the smooth delivery of watts and volts and such.
“That is the goal, anyway, that any one outage on the system would not affect anybody’s power,” Knofczynski said.
