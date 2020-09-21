Three Hughes County commissioners -- on the left, Connie Hohn and Chairman Randy Vance, and on the rear right, Norm Weaver - sat in with the Pierre City Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 15, to jointly approve zoning changes to allow East River Electric Co-op to build a substation north of Pierre. Mayor Steve Harding, center, is flanked by Commissioners Jamie Huizenga, near center, Vona Johnson, obscured behind Huizenga, City Administrator Kristi Honeywell to the right of Harding.