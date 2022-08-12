A new principal will welcome Stanley County Middle-High School students when they return to the classroom on Aug. 23.
Curt Littau replaces Principal James Cutshaw, who took a teaching position in Huron so he can be closer to family.
Littau, who started working for Stanley County on July 1, is a native of Carter near Winner.
After earning his bachelor’s in business education from Dakota State University in Madison, he taught middle and high school health and business education for Todd County School District in Mission for 12 years. He then taught business and physical education while coaching track and football in the Colome School District for three years. Littau was also Colome’s athletic director.
He left education after purchasing the family cattle ranch in Tripp County and worked as a real estate broker and auctioneer.
After 16 years and encouragement from his wife, Melody, Littau went back to school in 2019. While teaching the alternative education class and eighth-grade language arts in the Sisseton School District, he earned his master’s in secondary administration from Northern State University in Aberdeen. Littau received his degree in December.
The 55-year-old and his wife moved to this area in June. Over the summer, Melody Littau was hired as Stanley County School District’s director of special education and as a speech pathologist. The couple has a combined seven children.
Curt Littau said he finds the changes in education the most challenging aspect of the institution.
“What kids have to deal with compared to when I was a kid…..,” he said. “The negatives they have in education have become different for kids with all the requirements.”
Littau said he sees a lot of good in the Stanley County School District.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with several administrators in my career and I see a lot of positives coming from the school board and the other principal here,” he said.
In other matters, the federal government will no longer provide free breakfast and lunch for students and teachers, like it has for the past two years because of COVID-19. Families may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Applications are available in the school business office.
Adult breakfast will cost $2.45 and lunch, $4; elementary breakfast and lunch will be $2 and $3, respectively; and middle and high school elementary breakfast and lunch will be $2.10 and $3.10, respectively.
Gwen Albers
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
The Capital Journal
(605) 224-7301news@capjournal.com
333 W Dakota Ave.
Pierre, SD 57501• Staff directory
