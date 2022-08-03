Property owners in Pierre, Fort Pierre and Hughes and Stanley counties will decide whether to support a new tax to pay for ambulance service as upcoming service rate increases would push jurisdictional budgets’ capabilities.

If a majority of voters approve the measure establishing an ambulance district, which will be on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot, it’s estimated the owner of a $250,000 home would pay less than $60 a year for the service.

