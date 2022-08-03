Property owners in Pierre, Fort Pierre and Hughes and Stanley counties will decide whether to support a new tax to pay for ambulance service as upcoming service rate increases would push jurisdictional budgets’ capabilities.
If a majority of voters approve the measure establishing an ambulance district, which will be on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot, it’s estimated the owner of a $250,000 home would pay less than $60 a year for the service.
“I feel it’s important to keep the ambulance service here,” Fort Pierre Councilman Scott Deal said during a Monday meeting. “We spend tax dollars on law enforcement to keep us safe. What’s $60 a year to save a life?”
If approved by voters, the assessment will be included with 2023 taxes to be paid in 2024, Brooke Bohnenkamp, communications manager for the City of Pierre, said.
Officials in the four municipalities say the cost for American Medical Response to continue serving the area has nearly tripled. AMR for the last five years has charged the two cities and two counties a total of $135,000 annually to respond to medical emergencies. The municipalities’ costs for next year are expected to increase to a total of $415,000.
For that reason, the municipalities are asking voters to support the new property tax to help pay for the service.
“Right now, AMR has lost $1 million over the last five years,” Deal said. “And nobody else wants to come in. This is our way of procuring an ambulance service for central South Dakota.”
Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple said municipalities would have to decide how to proceed should the measure fail with voters.
“They can include (the increase) in their budgets or negotiate with AMR for a less expensive solution,” Hipple said.
Pierre Commissioner Vona Johnson said state law allows an ambulance district to collect only enough to cover costs.
“Under the existing agreement, the local government entities are able to absorb the costs,” Johnson said. “It’s unlikely all the jurisdictions will be able to continue doing that into the future.”
Right now, Pierre pays 40 percent of the tab, Hughes 36 percent, Fort Pierre 13 percent and Stanley County 11 percent.
Fort Pierre expects its annual $17,500 bill to jump to $53,950.
“I don’t think we really have much choice if we want ambulance services in the district,” Deal said.
“We don’t foresee the cost of business going down anytime soon,” Johnson added. “Collectively, we think an ambulance district is the best way to ensure ongoing, reliable ambulance service to all of the citizens in Hughes and Stanley counties.”
Kandace Kritz, operations supervisor for AMR in Pierre, said employee costs have skyrocketed.
“To get experienced personnel has been a (tough) reality for EMS for many years,” Kritz said on Tuesday. “With COVID across the United States, we lost 30 percent of the critical workforce. Because we don’t have a lot to draw from, we bring medics in from the West Coast.”
She noted that everything has gotten very expensive. Epinephrine, which is used to treat people for cardiac arrest, did cost $1.88. Now it’s up to $23.
“It’s one that you don’t have a choice,” she said.
Deal agreed that increased costs are due to a need to bring employees here from Washington, Oregon and California.
“It’s not cheap,” he said.
The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved the ambulance resolution during its meeting on Tuesday. Johnson told commissioners the AMR increase would be a substantial hit to jurisdictions and establishing an ambulance district could be a better solution than meeting the expenses through existing budgets. Johnson said Blut also passed the resolution and Harrold would consider it next week. She added a public hearing in Pierre at River Cities Public Transit on Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. would provide the public an opportunity to ask questions.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding supported the measure and said a new elected board would have final authority concerning costs if voters approve the district’s establishment. Johnson added the elected board would determine the budget, removing the jurisdictional entities from determining services.
Johnson told commissioners that it was important to note that switching to a volunteer service through the fire department could impact the area’s ability to have multiple ambulance teams available during medical emergencies.
“You don’t want to be the guy that has a heart attack when the two ambulances are already out, right,” she said. “So, I mean, there’s that fine line. So, I’m just asking the rest of the commissioners to help us just get this on the table so that the public can vote on it.”
