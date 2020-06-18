Provisions which strengthen South Dakota’s current graduated driver’s license laws for teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 18 take effect July 1.
According to Tony Mangan, information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the changes were part of Senate Bill 113, which was approved by this year’s state Legislature and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem.
Highlights of the bill include:
- Changes the required length of time to hold a car or motorcycle instruction permit from 180 days to 275 days
- Adds a new requirement for 50 hours of parent/guardian supervised driving, including 10 hours of which must be during inclement weather and another 10 hours at night
- Extends the period of time a minor who has passed a driver’s ed course must drive on an instruction permit from 90 days to 180 days
- Changes the age for a mandatory restricted minor’s permit from 16 to 18; and,
- Prohibits passengers outside the immediate/family or household for the first six months driving on restricted permit, and one non-family/household member second six-month period.
The entire list of provisions in the bill can be viewed at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing. For more information, call 605-773-6883 or visit dpsdl@state.sd.us.
