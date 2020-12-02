New S.D. legislator plans marijuana crime bills

There’s going to be a lot of pot on the docket when the South Dakota State Legislature starts its session in January.
Representative-elect Mary Fitzgerald, R-Saint Onge, announced this week plans to introduce three different bills criminalizing various aspects of marijuana usage during her first term in office.
Although Amendment A’s constitutionality is currently being challenged, Fitzgerald still plans on introducing the bills during the legislative session. Fitzgerald said they are also applicable to medical marijuana, the constitutionality of which is not being debated.
Fitzgerald described the three bills as common sense public safety laws.
“We need to protect the public. If you’re for or against legal marijuana, it doesn’t matter. We need to protect the public from it[s harmful effects],” Fitzgerald told the Capital Journal in a phone interview on Tuesday.
The bills would, according to a news release:
Criminalize operating a motor vehicle with a known and established bodily fluid level of marijuana, similar to blood alcohol concentration;
Criminalize smoking marijuana in a motor vehicle, like the current misdemeanor of consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle; and
Make it a crime to manufacture marijuana concentrates (such as hash oil products) using flammable solvents like butane and propane without a state license.
The first bill would establish limits on specific amounts of THC (which is the active ingredient in marijuana) per milliliter of bodily fluid, such as blood. This would be similar to the way blood alcohol levels are used to determine if a driver is over the legal limit and driving under the influence of alcohol.
“We don’t want [people] taking hash oil or dabbing or anything while they’re driving 80 miles an hour down Interstate 90,” Fitzgerald said.
The provisions in Amendment A state that it is up to the Legislature to establish guidelines regarding legal limits of THC, which Fitzgerald said is the reason she wants to introduce these bills. She said legislators should rely on scientific evidence to determine levels of impairment based on THC amounts in the body.
The second bill seems fairly clear — Fitzgerald said that while it is not a guarantee that the state will see an increase in impaired driving as a result of legalizing marijuana, she believes this will likely occur.
“We’ll have to wait and see, but we want to be prepared and get ahead of the curve before that happens,” she said. “We need to protect the public from people who are under the influence and driving.”
The third bill would require a state license to produce hash oil, which Fitzgerald said is a very powerful, flammable, and combustible substance.
THC, scientifically known as delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, can easily be extracted from marijuana plants using inexpensive and available solvents such as butane and propane. Making marijuana concentrates using these flammable solvents have been linked to fires and explosions, according to Fitzgerald.
“People have been making hash oil in apartment buildings and there have been explosions, which is endangering other people’s lives,” Fitzgerald said. “These are very strong concentrates with high odds of accident and injury.”
Fitzgerald asserted that after marijuana was legalized in Colorado, that state saw many explosions and injuries related to production of marijuana concentrates. As a result, it is now a felony to make marijuana concentrate in Colorado without a state license.
The overall purpose of these laws is to get ahead of the problems that South Dakota could face if legalization goes through, rather than being declared unconstitutional.
“We need to get ahead and be prepared. [Legalization] became a problem in Colorado...we can see what they experienced and we can prepare [to legalize in South Dakota],” Fitzgerald said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.