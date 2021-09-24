To be sure, Fort Pierre’s Ole Williamson Field has some updates to be made. Stanley County School District Activities Director Bruce Bresee knows it, but the new scoreboard is certainly a good start.
Even minus the new, $22,028 Daktronics model in the southwest corner, the entire stadium has an undeniable charm with the Bad River winding around the corner of the south end zone and the rolling hills Stanley County is famous for silhouetting the sun to the west on a characteristically warm September Friday night.
“There were certain parts that we couldn’t get anymore and some of the lights weren’t working probably,” Stanley County School District Business Manager Tate Gabriel said. “That’s been going on for a couple years, so it was a priority. We’re trying to get the field and campus, we’re trying to get that updated, looking nice.”
And beneath the lights on Sept. 17 the Buffaloes roamed in purple and gold to a 40-12 loss to Potter County, though at least not needing this week to have PA announcer Scott Vandenhemel remind the fans that a “9” on the visiting team’s side of the scoreboard is actually a “4,” as he had to when Parkston went up 14-0 on Aug. 27. The top row of the right numeral under “Guest” on the old scoreboard stayed eternally lit, forever making four’s into nine’s.
Bresee told the Capital Journal that plans for a new scoreboard came up as issues with the old scoreboard arose last season. A call to Daktronics informed him that the old scoreboard, now in pieces behind the south end zone, was some 25 years old and replacement parts would be all but impossible to find.
“It’s seen its better days,” Bresee said. “Daktronics said there’s hardly any boards out there that old anymore. They get 20 years on them and they’re replacing them.”
Thus, the search for a new model began. Daktronics quoted Bresee a $202,000 model, “totally... digital, video, the whole thing.” He chuckled at the price.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Bresee said. “But it’s a little beyond our price.”
The model Stanley County School District purchased has no video board, though it does allow for the two teams on the field of play to be named with digital lettering. It also comes with at least one feature Bresee hopes local businesses take advantage of.
The new scoreboard includes open spots on either side of the Stanley County Buffaloes logo for sponsors, Bresee said. Each spot was open as of the night of the Potter County game.
“We are leaving those spots for sponsors,” Bresee said. “If anybody is interested in being a sponsor and would like to advertise on those sides, yes, we do have two spots on either side.”
Bresee said the scoreboard is just the first on the list of projects Stanley County staff have for Ole Williamson Field, which he said they are gradually trying to improve.
“We’re hoping eventually that we can do something with our bleachers,” Bresee said. “They’ve been here a long time. That’s probably one of the things that is going to be a higher priority for our football field. Our custodial staff is working hard on trying to get our field back to (where it should be), taking care of the weeds, taking care of everything in it... it all takes time. They’ve been doing a great job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.