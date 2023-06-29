Deserée Corrales
Deserée Corrales works as a bilingual community educator for the South Dakota State University Extension in Pierre.

 Michael Neary/Capital Journal

Deserée Corrales sees her work as bilingual community educator for the South Dakota State University Extension as a key way to help Spanish-speaking populations in South Dakota. It also marks a new phase of work she's been doing for a long time.

Corrales will be leading two workshops in Pierre under the umbrella of Better Choices, Better Health. The first will be Walk with Ease, from July 24 to Sept. 1, and then Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop from Aug. 2 to Sept. 6. These are the first in-person workshops under the Better Choices, Better Health series to be offered in person since COVID-19, she said.

