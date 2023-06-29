Deserée Corrales sees her work as bilingual community educator for the South Dakota State University Extension as a key way to help Spanish-speaking populations in South Dakota. It also marks a new phase of work she's been doing for a long time.
Corrales will be leading two workshops in Pierre under the umbrella of Better Choices, Better Health. The first will be Walk with Ease, from July 24 to Sept. 1, and then Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop from Aug. 2 to Sept. 6. These are the first in-person workshops under the Better Choices, Better Health series to be offered in person since COVID-19, she said.
Better Choices, Better Health refers to a suite of programs offered by the SDSU Extension focusing on better health and quality of life.
“They’re designed to empower individuals to be active participants in the management of their health,” Corrales said. She noted that they provide tools related to areas such nutrition, exercise, positive self-talk and good sleep habits.
After becoming accustomed to the workshop material, Corrales will prepare to offer them in Spanish.
Lori Oster, program director of Better Choices, Better Health, part of South Dakota State University Extension, said she and others have been searching for some time for someone who could present the programs in Spanish.
Oster said Corrales and Hope Rasmussen, a family and community health educator for the SDSU Extension, will combine to offer the workshops in Spanish after they’ve offered them in English. Rasmussen works in Sioux Falls.
Oster cited the importance not only of expertise in language and nutrition, and also passion, as key qualities for the work.
"We've been planning for several years how we could bring Spanish versions of some of the programs we offer," Oster said. "We know we've had a need for it before. It takes a little bit of strategy and planning and luck to get somebody who's interested in that kind of work and who is also bilingual."
Corrales, who works out of the Pierre Regional Office of the South Dakota State University Extension, comes to the position after years of work with children and with people overseas in Spanish-speaking countries. She worked for about 12 years – in two separate stretches – at the Oahe Child Development Center, both as a home visitor with the Early Head Start Program and as a nutrition specialist.
She also worked about three and a half years as a family advocate in Sioux County, Iowa, working primarily with Mexican and Guatemalan immigrants.
Corrales works, too, as an interpreter in school districts – a role that often places her in contact with people who’ve immigrated. She’s worked with the Pierre School District and other area districts. She said one of the important quests when working with people who have immigrated is to help them to understand the workings of the healthcare system since they might be acquainted with starkly different procedures.
Corrales grew up in Fort Pierre and earned her bachelor of arts in Spanish Language and Culture in Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. She described how her interests in language and food began.
“In college I went on a mission trip over the spring break to Honduras,” she said, and shortly after that she decided to major in Spanish. She returned the next summer for a two-month long service project teaching English.
Later in college, she studied abroad in Costa Rica for a semester and traveled to Nicaragua and Guatemala as part of a Latin American Studies program.
“That program really dove into Latin American history, culture, U.S. foreign policy in Latin America,” she said. “And then I went back to Honduras after I graduated. I loved the people and the culture, I loved being able to live outside more than inside. I loved being outdoors.”
She also described the roots of her passion for nutrition.
“I had three small children and qualified for food assistance, and it was the first time I had ample amount of money to purchase food. About that same time I watched a few documentaries on the food industry. It just opened my eyes to nutrition and caring about what was going into my body and how that related to so many aspects of life.”
“I love learning how to cook foods from people from other countries. My ultimate goal is to live somewhere where I’m consuming what’s locally grown and organic, and not processed foods.”
She mentioned a project with her Girl Scout troop a few years ago.
“We started the Community Orchard on Sully,” she said. “That ties into my passion for local healthy food.”
Corrales was referring to the Community Orchard at 1201 E. Sully Ave., planted several years ago by dozens of people from Hughes and Stanley counties. Corrales coordinated the project with help from the Girl Scout troop she led.
Corrales strives to help people who have immigrated gain access to services, explaining how the difficulties of moving into a new community are compounded by language barriers. '
She said some of the most fundamental needs connect to “learning how the community works.” She mentioned some essential questions: “How do you find a place to rent? What’s the system for paying utilities? How do you register a child for school?”
Unfamiliar postal procedures, the need for child care, and the workings of the health system can also pose challenges.
Corrales described, too, the even more basic need for human connection that people a long way from home – or at least from their original home – need to thrive.
“I genuinely express interest in who they are, where they come from,” she said. “And I let them know I am excited that they are living in my community.”
