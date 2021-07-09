Stanley County School District’s new superintendent Dan Baldwin had his first day on July 1 and he said some changes are coming while other areas require more observation before making adjustments.
“Daniel Hoey, the previous superintendent, filled me in quite a bit, gave me some of the lowdown. But, I take everything with a grain of salt. There are two sides to every story. First, I will see it myself,” Baldwin said. “I really have to take my time and see this place, see what and why we do what we do. I have a lot of experience, but this year will be ‘see’ and next year will be ‘change,’ if any.”
Baldwin’s first school board meeting is on Monday at 6 p.m.
Baldwin comes to Stanley County with 15 years of experience with the Douglas School District in Rapid City — his first five years as an assistant high school principal, and the last 10 years as a middle school principal.
“It seasoned me,” Baldwin said.
New ideas
For the last three years, Baldwin worked as the superintendent of the Wall School District, which is smaller than Stanley County’s district.
“We moved here when I saw the opportunity, saw a bigger challenge in a bigger school,” Baldwin said. “Stanley County is a mixture of Douglas and Wall. I’m a good fit here. It has some bigger city school and rural school similarities.”
Baldwin has two ideas he is bringing with him.
In Wall, he started framing photos of sports teams and other extracurricular groups that earned Academic Achievement Team Awards. All varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive a South Dakota High School Activities Association Academic Achievement Team Award.
Wall made a show of that effort with team photos and special pep rallies.
“Sports are important, though. It is why some students come to school. Then there is a student responsibility to keep their grades up so they can play. Hopefully, sports is their incentive to earn always-improving grades,” Baldwin said.
A second idea coming with Baldwin is the Beef to School program.
The Wall School District piloted this school lunch program, which acquires cafeteria beef from local ranchers. The beef is locally raised then processed and butchered by local meat processing plants. Instead of paying higher fees to import beef from other places, the system puts more money into the local economy, teaches students more about where their food comes from and shows the importance of ranching.
“Ranchers get involved in the Beef to School program, contributing beef to the school. It gets local beef and butchering to do procurements,” Baldwin said. “You have to get the right people to do it.”
Baldwin found the district’s administrative team opened the door for him and said staff evaluations is an ongoing area of importance for him.
“I believe in reevaluating staff every time there is an opening or a resignation — every time there is some kind of transition,” he said. “Attrition is the nicest way to somehow distribute and absorb the duties. Nobody likes a RIF (reduction in force). Where is any money going into the future?”
And Baldwin has done some homework, learning what was recently done and what needs to be planned for.
“We’ve put money on the roof of the high school, and that extends the life of the building,” he said. “One of the things to do is a long-term outlay plan for five to 10 years from now.”
Planting roots
Stanley County is no stranger to the Baldwins, who have friends from the area. And when Baldwin refereed basketball, he worked the Twin City Hoops in Pierre where he met new people.
“Little did I know refereeing a girls’ basketball camp would be part of leading me here,” Baldwin said.
And now Baldwin and his family hope to plant some roots here.
“You have to be invested in where you’re at. Though I never say never, the longevity for a superintendent on average is three years,” he said. “My overall goal is to see through the long-term planning — five to 10 years for your budget planning and where it is going. My 15 years at Douglas was a best time because of the longevity.”
Baldwin added he and his wife, Denise, who works online doing medical research with a Nashville company, would like to not move again. And the current location comes with some benefits when it comes to their two adult children — one living in Rapid City and the other in Flandreau.
“We have moved to the middle of the state, so now we are closer to both of them,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin’s son Noah is starting ninth grade. He said coming in as a freshman was a good time for the move as well.
There’s also plenty of recreation to keep Baldwin busy. He said he enjoys mountain biking, fishing and hunting. He added he also has something sports-related on his DVR nearly every night. But work demands can sometimes take precedence over recreation.
“Usually, for a superintendent, school activities become your social events,” Baldwin said.
