A new state law that changes some requirements for South Dakota teen-age driving licenses and operator permits takes effect July 1.
The 2020 state Legislature approved the measure which is designed to strengthen the state’s graduated driver’s license laws covering teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 18. Due to COVID-19, Gov. Kristi Noem suspended implementation of the new law through June 30.
“This new law changes some of the eligibility requirements for teen instruction permits and operator licenses,” said Jane Schrank, director of the state Driver Licensing Program. “We encourage young drivers and their families to closely review the new law and its provisions before July 1 to see how they will be impacted.”
Provisions in the new state law can be viewed at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing. For more information, visit the Driver’s Licensing website https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing, contact the state Driver Licensing Program via email at dpsdl@state.sd.us, or call 605-773-6883.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.