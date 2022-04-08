On a windy Wednesday in early April, new Pierre Trappers general manager John Hunt was sitting in the Trappers office in the St. Charles Building.
On his desk stood various memorabilia from a past life, from a signed baseball by Roger Clemens to a hat for a team from Portland. Now, in his new life in Pierre, Hunt reflected on what led him to come to town.
“Baseball has always been a love,” Hunt said. “I’ve loved it since I was playing wiffleball as a little kid.”
Hunt worked for six years with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League before coming to Pierre. He started as a sales rep for the Blue Crabs, but his career since the age of 15 has been in radio. Despite the lack of front office experience, Hunt said he looks forward to bringing a lot of fun to Pierre.
“We have a ton of promotions that we’re going to do,” Hunt said. “The schedule should be out in the next couple of days. The Expedition League All-Star Game is coming to Pierre for the first time in mid-July. All teams in the league will make the playoffs this year.”
The reason the schedule isn’t in hand as of yet is because the Expedition League is still trying to figure out whether or not there will be four teams or six teams in the league. The plan is to have a traveling team, since COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, which impacts the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks from Canada.
With the impending All-Star Game coming to Pierre, fans can expect more than just a home run derby and a game.
“We’re going to have a skills competition,” Hunt said. “There will be something to do with speed and running around the bases, outfielders throwing to the plate, and a potential pitching contest.”
Hunt noted that there is worry with some of the contests on player injury, so trying to ensure the health of the players is paramount. When it comes to how fans can purchase tickets, Hunt also has a plan in place that started on Thursday morning.
“We’re going to guarantee that you can get your season tickets at last year’s price,” Hunt said. “The only thing we’re doing right now is season tickets, because our ticket provider is changing. On April 23, you’ll be able to come to the office and purchase your tickets. You’ll also be able to come out to Hyde Stadium and pick your seats for the year.”
The “Pick Your Seats” promotion is for those that buy reserved and premium seating season tickets. April 23 is also a big day for people that want to sing the National Anthem at Trappers games this season, as there will be tryouts. Ball boys and ball girls will also be chosen on that day. This Saturday, April 9, is also a big day for the team as it’s hiring day for all the food and beverage staff. Hiring day will be held at Hyde Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Being as busy as Hunt is can be stressful on the heart and mind. Hunt knows a thing or two about hearts, as he is a heart transplant survivor.
“On May 10, 2019, I received the blessing of somebody else’s heart being put in my chest,” Hunt said. “I joke with Expedition League owner Steve Wagner that I’m the only general manager in all of baseball who’s died and come back to life to manage a baseball team.”
Hunt died from heart failure twice, but was lucky enough to be brought back to life. He was on the waiting list for two years in Oregon for heart transplant. Hunt was on his way to a Portland Trail Blazers/Oklahoma City Thunder playoff game in Portland when he received the call that he was next in line for a heart transplant.
“I was lucky that an AB-positive to AB-positive transfer, which almost never happens, was available,” Hunt said. “I’ve had 18 biopsies, and zero rejection from my new heart.”
Hunt didn’t know he had a heart issue at the time. He had just purchased a radio station in southern Oregon, which is where he planned to retire. Hunt started to get sick with the flu, which led to 12 hospital visits. He’d usually go home and go back to work after his hospital visits. He didn’t find out about his heart issue until a 13th hospital visit. Hunt had slept in his hospital bed. When he woke up, Hunt was in a different hospital. He had been in a coma for six days. Hunt is thankful for the doctors at Oregon Health Sciences University and the University of Washington. Hunt doesn’t know who his heart donor is, but he does know a few things about him.
“I know my donor was 11 years younger than me,” Hunt said. “He was a cacausian male with the same blood type and no known diseases that lived within 500 miles of Seattle. You have to write letters to an organization, and they have to send them to the family of the deceased. The family of the donor can decide if they’re ready to meet you.”
Hunt has two children. His son Matthew, age 29, is an EDM disc jockey in Los Angeles that goes by the name of Staring Contest. His daughter Casey is a 26 year old attorney in Pennsylvania.
As it pertains to the Trappers, Hunt will have a lot of help as the team begins its rebuild. Jamy Haberger and Monterio May have been brought back as coaches, but they are switching positions. Haberger will be the head coach, while May will be the assistant coach.
Jordan Lutmer, who has done almost everything there is to do for the Trappers, from playing in-game music to working the concession stand, will be the assistant general manager. Jen Allen is back as the concessions manager. Former Trappers general manager Jackson Bruce has also been brought back as a Director of Fun.
“We have a strong management team here at the Trappers this year,” Hunt said. “We have people with experience in the market, and I’m from an outside market to bring a different kind of experience. Between the four of us, I think you’re going to love what we’re going to bring to the table this year.”
The Expedition League is scheduled to begin play on May 24. For more information on the Pierre Trappers, go to pierretrappers.com.
