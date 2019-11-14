Visitors to this year’s annual Holiday Open House of the South Dakota State Historical Society on Friday, Nov. 29, at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre can learn about the women’s suffrage movement.
A new exhibit on display in the museum’s Observation Gallery, “The Right is Ours: Women Win the Vote,” focuses on the story of South Dakota women, men, and organizations that supported our state giving most women the right to vote in 1918 and national ratification in 1920. The gallery will also explore the multiple arguments made for suffrage, as well as opposition to the movement. It will be on display through Nov. 3, 2020.
The free holiday open house runs from noon to 4:30 p.m. It includes entertainment, living-history demonstrations, treats, and photos with Santa Claus. Visitors can get a jump on their holiday shopping at the Heritage Store, which features a variety of unique South Dakota-made products and gifts.
“Our Holiday Open House is always fun for our visitors,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society. “This year, in addition to the various activities, people can learn about the fight women in South Dakota and across the nation had to earn the right to vote.”
Attendees are encouraged to donate canned goods for the local food pantry as they enter the building.
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 30, and running through Saturday, Dec. 21, the museum will be open extended hours, from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. CST on Sundays.
