New Year, Same Trump: President continues calling Thune a ‘RINO,’ while urging Noem to challenge him

Last week, outgoing President Donald Trump blasted South Dakota Republican John Thune because the U.S. Senator said he did not believe challenging the Electoral College results would work in the Senate.
On New Year’s Day, Trump again called for Gov. Kristi Noem to challenge Thune in the 2022 GOP primary. “RINO” is a term often used for what one would call a “Republican-In-Name-Only.”
“I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem, run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary. She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW!”
The above is the president’s Twitter post from 11:40 a.m. Jan. 1. Within three hours, the tweet saw 118,000 likes and 25,000 retweets.
Noem is up for re-election in 2022. Last week, she tweeted that she did not intend to run against Thune, who has served in the Senate since January 2005.
“.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022,” Noem tweeted last week.
As of Friday afternoon, Noem had not addressed the president’s most recent message.
Although the president’s approval rating remains particularly high with South Dakota Republicans, Thune is not the only South Dakota elected official to disagree with Trump in recent days. U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., voted against $2,000 direct payments to Americans for COVID-19 relief, despite Trump saying people should get the $2,000.
“With a cost of $437 billion, these funds are enough to pay every unemployed American over $50,000 to get back to work or provide 90% of Americans a tax-free year,” Johnson stated to the Capital Journal on Tuesday regarding this vote. “We are working with borrowed funds and we need to be targeting payments to hurting families and struggling main street business.”
Politico is an Arlington, Virginia-based national media outlet. A Wednesday Politico article quotes Thune, who is the Senate’s majority whip, as saying the following about the idea of $2,000 checks for Americans:
“It’s very inefficient and there will be a lot of assistance going to people that haven’t had any income loss during this time. There are probably people out there that are going to need more and we ought to figure out a way we can target it to people that need it the most.”
Trump, on the other hand, continues to strongly advocate for the $2,000 payments. On this matter, Friday afternoon, Trump tweeted: “Pathetic!!! Now they want to give people ravaged by the China Virus $600, rather than the $2000 which they so desperately need. Not fair, or smart!”
Jan. 6 Drama?
Trump denies the Electoral College results that show he lost to Democrat President-elect Joe Biden, continuing to allege widespread “fraud” and that the race was “rigged.”
As is required by the U.S. Constitution, all 535 members of Congress (435 House members and 100 senators) are scheduled to meet in a joint session on Jan. 6 to formally accept the ballots as cast by the individual states.
Some Trump loyalists in the U.S. House vow to formally object to the votes of states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona, but a formal objection during this joint session must be signed by both a representative and a senator.
Now, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, is saying he will be that senator who officially objects to Trump’s loss. Incoming U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, has also expressed interest in doing this.
Meanwhile, more than a month ago, Johnson said he believed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election had fallen short.
“In the days after the election, I supported the President’s right to make his case to the courts. These efforts have not been successful, and it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process,” Johnson tweeted Nov. 23.
Official results show Biden carried every state Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won in 2016, along with these five states that Trump won four years ago:
Arizona -- 11 Electoral College votes (The New York Times shows Biden winning Arizona by about 11,000 popular votes):
Georgia -- 16 Electoral votes (NYT shows Biden won the Peach State by about 12,000 popular votes);
Wisconsin -- 10 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 popular votes);
Pennsylvania -- 20 Electoral votes (NYT shows Biden carried the Keystone State by about 81,000 popular votes); and
Michigan -- 16 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden winning Michigan by more than 150,000 popular votes.
