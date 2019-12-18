The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is closing a public lake in Butte County.
"As a result of the high water this spring, the outlet structure at Newell Lake was severely damaged and no longer able to function properly," said Jake Davis, regional fisheries supervisor. "In an effort to create storage for upcoming spring run-off, a draw-down of the lake occurred this fall. However, at the conclusion of the draw-down, additional issues with the integrity of the dam were identified. As a result of this, the decision has been made to continue to drain the lake and close it to the public until further notice."
The lake is north of Newell, on the east of Highway 79 and north of Highway 212.
Newell Lake is approximately 186 acres in size. Its maximum depth is 25 feet, and its mean depth is 12 feet. It has no fishing ramp. Anglers used to be able to catch bluegill, channel catfish, largemouth bass, northern pike, yellow perch and saugeye.
For more information, email Jake.Davis@state.sd.us.
