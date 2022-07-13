Hughes Courthouse elevator out of service
The elevator in the Hughes County Courthouse is not working.
County manager Kevin Hipple said in a Wednesday news release that parts are on order with no delivery date specified.
The county advised residents challenged by the steps to do business by telephone or online. They can also contact the county or court offices for an alternative way to deal with an issue. The Clerk of Courts’ contact number is 605-773-3713.
“We will notify the public once the elevator is back in service,” Hipple said. “Please bear with us while we wait for those repairs to be completed.”
Pierre School Board promotes Stoeser
During its Monday meeting, the Pierre School Board promoted Suzanne Stoeser to food service manager beginning on Aug. 1 at $24.06 an hour.
In related matters, the board hired Jennifer Rattling Leaf as an administrative assistant effective on June 27 at $22.41 an hour and adjusted the pay for summer painter Tawnya Pfeifer to $14.39 an hour, effective on July 1.
The board also set the pay rate for substitute secretaries at $15.13 an hour and substitute school nurses at $29.47 an hour. Both represent a 5 percent increase.
In addition, the board increased the pay for full-day substitute teachers and certified staff to $115, up from $110. Substitutes working six to 20 days will get $145 a day and, for more than 20 days, $170 per day.
The school board also agreed to increase signing bonuses to $200 from $150 for new classified employees. PSD Business Manager Darla Mayer said they would receive their bonus on the fifth day of work. Classified positions include administrative assistants, custodians, special education tutors, instructional aides and food service employees.
At the same time, any current employee who recruits a hired classified worker will receive a $200 bonus.
New school board members sworn in
During its Monday meeting, the Pierre School Board swore in new board member Jessica Lewis and re-elected board member Joan Adams. Lewis replaces Cari Leidholt, who did not seek re-election on June 7 after serving 12 years on the board, including as the board president three times.
In related matters, the board re-elected Dan Cronin as its president and Randy Hartmann as vice president.
The board also designated Rodney Freeman as its attorney.
$1.6 million chip, fog seal project slated
The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin a $1.6 million chip and fog sealing project on two highways in the Pierre area on Monday.
SDDOT included a two-mile section of state Highways 204 and 31 miles of Highway 1804, starting at mile marker 251 to U.S. Highway 14.
Jensen Rock & Sand of Mobridge received the contract for the project, which will begin at the turnoff to Cow and Spring Creek and proceed south to Highway 204. Crews plan to follow the work by sealing the entirety of Highway 204.
Workers will then seal Highway 1804 to U.S. Highway 14. The contractor will then proceed north and finish the remaining leg to Cow and Spring Creek.
The chip seal will take about five days, and the fog seal will need another two days.
On the two-lane routes, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with flaggers and a pilot car. SDDOT expects a delay of up to 15 minutes during daytime hours.
Loose gravel could be present for 36 to 72 hours. Motorists should drive 40 mph or the speed limit, whichever is less.
Crews will apply the permanent pavement markings within 14 days after the sealing projects.
Street closure coming July 23, 24
The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved a street closure during select hours on July 23 and 24 for a scheduled Roe v. Wade march and protest at the Capitol.
South Dakota Boulevard will close on July 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 24. The actual protests will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 23 and from 8 a.m. to noon on July 24.
The protest organizers and Pierre Police Department Chief Jason Jones told the commission that the march around the Capitol area would occur on sidewalks, not the street.
Mayor Steve Harding noted to the two organizers and audience that the commission’s approval was only for the street closure and not the protest before calling for the vote.
“It isn’t the position of the city’s whether the city agrees or disagrees with the decision, only that we’re approving the street closure,” he said.
Pierre’s new landfill scrapper operating
Pierre Commissioner Jamie Huizenga reported the new scrapper truck the city approved last year using state grant funds began operating at the Pierre Regional Landfill.
He said the scrapper replaced the old one that began operating in 1974.
“The solid waste industry is highly regulated,” Huizenga told commissioners. “We’re required to cover the materials disposed of at the landfill, and this machine is used to do just that. We also use it to build haul roads in and out of the disposal areas.”
The landfill serves communities in Hughes, Stanley, Sully, Hyde and Haakon counties and the City of Huron. Huizenga said the landfill processes about 25,000 tons of material per year.
He noted a large portion goes into the landfill where it is covered and added that the new scrapper operating now is good given the “relentless” winds in the area and maintenance costs for the old scrapper.
