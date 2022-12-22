News Briefs

Stanley County commissioners approved one-time, year-end bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for its 27 full-time employees during its meeting on Tuesday.
The funding for bonuses came from the federal American Rescue Plan, which provided $350 billion in emergency monies for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stanley County Auditor Phil Burtch said the county received a total of $600,000 in relief funding, but there are limitations on how the money is spent.
Bonuses were based on an employee’s longevity, Burtch said. Those who have worked for the county for less than one year received $1,000. Three employees who have been with the county for more than 30 years received $5,000 each.
The county also plans to use the money to improve the courthouse heating and air conditioning system and purchase gravel for roads, she said.
No added days needed at PSD
Pierre School District’s students will not have to make up the days they missed from Dec. 13-16 after a blizzard dumped 16.5 inches of snow on the area.
“We always build in a number of days in our calendar that hopefully we don’t have to use,” Superintendent Kelly Glodt said on Tuesday. “Our goal is to protect instruction time as much as we possibly can.”
Should students miss any more days, they would likely need to be made up, Glodt said. They missed a half day on Thursday due to inclement weather.
“We will discuss options just in case we have future snow days this winter,” he said.
Outpost Lodge receives award
The Pierre Chamber of Commerce awarded the 2022 Outstanding Hospitality Award to The Outpost Lodge in Cow Creek on Lake Oahe.
Childhood friends Brandon Brake and Zachery Warren purchased The Outpost from Les Wulf last year. Developed nearly 40 years ago, the lakefront complex includes a lodge and cabins that can accommodate nearly 90 guests, restaurant, 250-person event center, campground, boat storage, mobile homes and employee housing.
Future plans include adding a second floor to the restaurant for a party room and lakeview deck, and a 30-room lodge.
