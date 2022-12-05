News Briefs

Nearly 400 donate blood during drive
Local police outpaced firefighters during the 18th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns N’ Roses Blood Drive.
Held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Pierre and Fort Pierre, the blood drive consisted of two teams, who recruited folks to donate. The Guns team, or police, recruited 218 folks to donate, while the firefighters’ team got 202 to show.
“We had 420 that signed in to donate, 391 were able to donate and we ended up collecting 434 units,” Abbie Arneson, territory representative with LifeServe, said.
LifeServe is a non-profit community-based blood center that serves local hospitals.
Last year’s drive netted 507 units of blood over four days.
“This in my mind is a record-setting year,” Arneson said. “We never collected this much in three days. Hats off to Pierre and Fort Pierre.”
She noted that LifeServe is new to the community.
“We did not have donors’ names to call,” Arneson said. “People came and donated on their own. That’s unheard of.”
LifeServe relied on word-of-mouth, and radio and newspaper public service announcements.
Tyler Wilcox was a Stanley High School student diagnosed with bone cancer who died Nov. 21, 2005, at 19. During his three years of treatment, Wilcox received about 254 units of platelets and red blood cells, and had several surgeries and chemotherapy.
Broers nominated for Naval Academy
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, has named Pierre’s Kasey Broers as his top nominee to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
“I am extremely fortunate and thankful to be selected for Sen. Rounds’ USNA principal nomination,” Broers said in a news release. “It is an honor and a dream come true.”
A senior at T.F. Riggs High School, he is the son of John and Michelle Broers.
Kasey Broers is treasurer of the National Honor Society and holds a 4.0 grade-point average. He belongs to the varsity soccer and Post 8 American Legion baseball teams. Broers is involved in Gov 2 Gov, where he mentors underclassmen, and volunteers at Feeding South Dakota.
Rounds also may send up to nine competitive candidates per academy for consideration. He also chose Broers as a competitive candidate for the U.S. Military Academy West Point.
The academies are highly competitive, and students must meet eligibility requirements in leadership, physical fitness, character and scholarship. Applicants must receive a Congressional nomination as part of the application process.
Those appointed receive a scholarship and military appointment and are required to serve in the military for at least five years upon graduation.
Hughes, Stanley receive more COVID dollars
Hughes and Stanley counties will each receive a minimum of $50,000 for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 in federal coronavirus relief funding.
The U.S. Treasury Department will give South Dakota counties a total of more than $15 million in one-time funds over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The only restriction for county government is that commissioners cannot spend the money on lobbying efforts.
Hughes County Manager Lori Jacobson said the county received $50,000 for 2022 and will receive the same for 2023. Jacobson said money could be used for new radios for the sheriff’s department or repeaters to improve public safety radio communications.
“Those are some items that come up,” she said. “The commissioners will have to make those decisions.”
Stanley County Auditor Phil Burtch said she has been notified about the money. The county will receive $74,516 for 2022 and again in 2023. The county is looking at a security system for the road department shop and body cameras for the sheriff’s department.
Eye clinic to donate to Heavenly Peace
Central Dakota Eyecare will donate a portion of all glasses sales during November and December to the Pierre Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.
Volunteers build beds for Bunks Across America, a national nonprofit that works toward making sure every child has a bed. Once a year, the Pierre chapter joins with the hundreds of other chapters across the country to build as many beds as they can in one day.
Founded in 2019, the Pierre chapter has delivered an average of 75 beds a year to families in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Central Dakota Eyecare annually donates to a local nonprofit. Last year, it donated $1,750 to the Pierre Educational Foundation.
Dan O’s schedules ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting for the new Dan O’s Marine store at 916 N. Deadwood in Fort Pierre will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.
The 6,200-square-foot store was built on a vacant lot between Chase Auto & RV and the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge and will feature boats as well as sales and service.
Dan O’s Marine is moving from behind Shel’s Kwik Stop in Pierre, where it had been located for eight years. Owner Dan Poppen leased the property from longtime Pierre businessman Mike Suiter.
Poppen also owns a Dan O’s Marine in Watertown.
