The first baby born at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in 2023 arrived at 8:54 a.m. on Monday.
Evelyn Leesa Schuetzle, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, is the daughter of Pierre’s Trinity and Luke Schuetzle.
St. Mary's reported the top three girls’ names in 2022 were Avery, Harper and Juniper, while the top three boys’ names were King, Wyatt and Roland.
LifeServe Blood Center needs volunteers for its upcoming drive in Onida on Jan. 24. The organization provides blood products to 29 hospitals in South Dakota, including Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre.
LifeServe reported that recent blizzard conditions and blood drive cancellations in South Dakota and parts of Iowa left a critical need for all blood types except AB.
Anyone interested in donating during the Onida American Legion Auxiliary sponsored drive in Onida can schedule an appointment by calling Mary Jo Stier at 605-222-3857 or through lifeservebloodcenter.org.
The Lake Oahe Walleye Restoration Coalition has an upcoming meeting on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Akaska Community Center, 102 E. Main St., in Akaska, South Dakota.
The coalition invited the public to join their efforts in restoring and maintaining Lake Oahe’s walleye population. The committee plans to provide progress updates with information from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ fishery staff. There will also be an open discussion on future programs and coalition involvement.
The coalition will provide cookies and coffee during the meeting. Contact Bill Waeckerle at bill.waeckerle@venturecomm.net for more information.
South Dakota’s 2023 Inaugural celebration is set to begin on Saturday morning.
Kicking off the event will be the legislative oaths at 11 a.m. in the House and Senate chambers. This is followed by executive oaths at noon in the Capitol rotunda and subsequent receiving line at 1:30 p.m. The Capitol Ball will be at 6 p.m. at the Rotunda and across town at the Ramkota will be the Inaugural Ball at 8 p.m.
Ticketed events include the Capitol Ball as well as the Inaugural Ball that evening. Tickets can be purchased at pierretickets.com/tickets/.
The South Dakota Section of the Society for Range Management selected Johnathon Neuharth, a local home-school student, to participate in the High School Youth Forum, an Society sponsored youth activity held jointly during its 76th annual meeting.
This year’s meeting is in Boise, Idaho, from Feb. 12-16. The Society is an international organization that strives to promote public awareness of the importance of sound management and use of rangeland, the world’s largest land base.
High School delegates to the Youth Forum are chosen by each of the 22 individual sections of the parent society throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, based on their high degree of interest in the range and natural resources field as well as on their exemplary dedication and effort to learn more about this particular area. While at the Youth Forum, they will have the opportunity to meet people from many countries and get a firsthand view of what the Society is all about including its organization, goals and the role it plays on a worldwide basis.
For further information regarding the Society for Range Management logon on to www.rangelands.org.
