News Briefs

Dredging planned for Capitol Lake
Capitol Lake in Pierre could receive dredging this fall for the first time in 30 years.
Dredging removes sediment from the lake to improve water quality.
In consultation with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the state Bureau of Administration is working on the project. BOA will seek bids for the work in early August.
The dredging is part of a larger improvement project to develop a master plan for Capitol Lake and the Veterans Memorials.
Jet skis collide on Wednesday
Two jet ski operators collided Wednesday evening on the Missouri River, knocking one unconscious.
Both unidentified men are from Pierre, Dylan Peterson, a wildlife conservation officer with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, said.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said the volunteer fire department’s rescue squad received a call about a jet ski accident around 6:30 p.m.
“One jet ski came to a stop or slowed down and another jet ski (ran into him),” Paul said.
The jet ski operator jumped into the water and pulled the unconscious victim to shore. He then flagged down the occupant of a fishing boat, who called 911.
Pierre Rescue found the unconscious man on the east end of LaFramboise Island on the main river channel and transported him on a rescue boat to Down’s Marina to an ambulance, Paul said. The injured man went to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.
Peterson did not have the injured man’s condition on Thursday.
Both men were wearing life jackets.
Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Central Communications Center assisted.
Stanley County seeks treasurer
Stanley County commissioners are looking for a treasurer to replace Peggy Dougherty, who left the elected position in June at the commissioners’ request.
Commissioners will take applications through Aug. 12 for the $40,000- to $45,000-a-year position. Applicants must be county residents.
On Thursday, County Auditor Philena “Phil” Burtch said a few folks have applied for the position. Commissioners will conduct interviews before appointing someone. Burtch said the new treasurer would have to run for office in two years.
The treasurer collects taxes, issues titles and license plates, and receives and accounts for county funds while managing county investments.
Rezoning sought for storage units
The Hughes County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended rezoning 12 acres on Shoreline Street to allow for the development of a commercial and mini-storage facility.
The commission made the recommendation during a Monday public hearing at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. County commissioners will hold a second public hearing on Aug. 15 and decide whether or not to approve the request.
Property owners Michelle and Jonathon Hofer plan to sell land to Heath Siemonsma for the development, assuming the property receives rezoning.
The planning commission rezoned the land to PUD, a zoning unique to Hughes County, Eric Booth, the county’s planner and building official, said.
“We use it to help fit a specific use into an area where zoning to commercial or industrial may bring in some permitted use that aren’t ideal for the location,” Booth said. “In this case, we will rezone the lot to allow commercial storage and farming as the only permitted use.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.