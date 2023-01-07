News Briefs

In 2022, the City of Pierre rebated $118,438 to its utility customers through its Bright Energy Solutions (BES) Program. BES provides utility credits to people and businesses that purchase Energy Star appliances and lighting, electric vehicle chargers, and energy-efficient mechanical systems.
About $44,000 of those rebates went to Pierre residents, and nearly $75,000 went to commercial customers. For both the residential and commercial sides, most of the rebates were eligible through HVAC system purchases.
“When you buy an item that qualifies for a rebate, you submit a form to the City,” Brad Palmer, city utilities director, said. “The rebate amount is then applied to your utility bill.”
Palmer went on to say that the saving expanded beyond the rebate.
“The more energy efficient your lighting, your appliances, your home, the lower your utility bill,” he said.
Collectively, the Pierre customers who used the rebate program in 2022 will save 1,240 megawatt-hours of energy annually. That equates to enough electricity to power 115 U.S. homes for a year.
“We’re a community-owned utility; what’s good for our customers is good for us,” Palmer added.
The City of Pierre does not generate electricity — it distributes it. About two-thirds of Pierre’s electric power is hydroelectric power generated by the Oahe Dam and purchased from the Western Area Power Administration. The other one-third is purchased through Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), a not-for-profit wholesale power provider that exclusively serves public power entities.
PUC approves wind project permit
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a permit for the North Bend Wind Project during its meeting in Pierre on Jan. 5.
The project includes facilities and a wind farm, generating up to 200 megawatts and covers sites in Hughes and Hyde counties.
North Bend and the PUC agreed to 45 conditions on Dec. 13, including land and road restoration, shadow flicker, noise levels, ice detection and ice throw, post-construction grouse lek monitoring and decommissioning.
“My concern is for landowners; to ensure that reclamation will be done properly and that things will be made whole for landowners once construction is done,” PUC chair Chris Nelson said in a Friday release. “Largely, the conditions parties have stipulated to have worked for other wind farm permits that have been issued by the PUC. It’s my belief that landowners will be protected in the issuing of this permit.”
The project includes up to 71 wind turbines and spans about 46,931 acres of land in Hyde and Hughes counties. The project’s docket is available on the PUC website at puc.sd.gov.
SD Supreme Court upholds conviction
The South Dakota Supreme Court upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction for Derek At The Straight.
At The Straight received a conviction in August 2021 for shooting a Pierre man in July 2020. During his first trial, a jury convicted At The Straight for attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm. During a second trial, a jury convicted him of being a habitual offender.
During an appeal, judges unanimously stated evidence the state presented to convict At The Straight was “substantial,” “significant,” and “compelling.”
