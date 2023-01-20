News Briefs

The Pierre Dog Park is nearly finished. Pierre Park Superintendent Jay Jensen told the city's Parks and Recreation Board that signs are up at the dog park and all that's left before it can officially open for business is the installation of gate brackets. Jensen provided the update during the board's meeting on Thursday.
The park is located in a field on East Sully Avenue, a few blocks east of Downs Marina.
"We're going to put a couple benches in there. Signs are up. It's almost there," Jensen said. "We're moving snow around so people can get in there. We want that gate to shut and close properly from the commons to the large dog area."
Jensen added that a parking lot is in the plans someday.
"There's room to put it to the west of the entrance there. We're not really going to do a grand opening. We want to just do a soft opening, then a ribbon cutting when it's a little warmer."
SC holding honors
society induction
Stanley County's National Honors Society will hold its annual formal induction ceremony on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Stanley County High School.
Potential National Honor Society members must meet the scholastic eligibility, which is based on a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 after the first semester of their Junior year. They must also meet high standards in leadership, service and character.
Tourism industry
members honored
The Department of Tourism honored tourism industry members and businesses from across South Dakota for their work with the state’s tourism industry. Gov. Kristi Noem presented various awards to recipients from across South Dakota.
The Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality & Customer Service Award is given annually to four industry members, each representing one of the four tourism regions in South Dakota. The award recognizes tourism industry professionals who provide remarkable service to visitors and whose work demonstrates an outstanding spirit of hospitality. Lori Owens, with Drifters Bar and Grille in Fort Pierre, was among the four recipients.
The Rooster Rush Cacklin’ Community Award was presented to the community of Miller for making in-state and out-of-state hunters feel welcomed. Miller hosted events and giveaways that entertained hunters, engaged business owners and boosted the community’s economy.
