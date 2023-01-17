News Briefs

Onida man named
in fatal crash
A 52-year-old Onida man died the evening of Jan. 11 in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash was on Interstate 90, near mile marker 349 at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver, Alan Weinheimer, lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. The crews transported Weinheimer to a Mitchell hospital where he later died.
Passenger Cori Weinheimer, 51, did not receive injuries, and the department reported she was wearing a seatbelt.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Glodt tapped as
small business director
The nation’s leading small-business association announced Jason Glodt as its new South Dakota state director. Glodt has over 20 years of legal experience working in South Dakota as well as a background in campaign management, community service, and public office.
In 1995, then-Gov. Bill Janklow appointed Glodt to serve as a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents and subsequently re-appointed him. Glodt was elected as a Pierre City Commissioner in 2003 and re-elected in 2006. He is an Eagle Scout and was selected as one of the Ten Outstanding Young South Dakotans in 2004.
He volunteers with several community service groups and is a past president of the Pierre Exchange Club and Masonic Lodge. He has also served as the Scoutmaster for Troop 27 in Pierre.
Help wanted at
interstate welcome centers
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill welcome center travel counselor and supervisor seasonal positions at five locations along Interstates 29 and 90.
Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South Dakota’s businesses & attractions. Applicants must be high school graduates, possess knowledge of South Dakota’s history and geography and have basic computer skills. Travel Counselors start at an hourly wage of $15.30 while Supervisors start at $16.38 per hour.
The interstate welcome centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning in May and located along Interstates 29 and 90 near Chamberlain, Spearfish, Valley Springs, Vermillion and Wilmot. The welcome centers near Spearfish, Valley Springs, Vermillion and Wilmot will be open through September, while the Chamberlain welcome center will remain open through October.
Seasonal applications may be obtained by visiting sdvisit.com or by contacting the tourism department. The application deadline is March 31. Contact Mandy Lemmel at 605-773-3301 or Mandy.Lemmel@TravelSouthDakota.com with questions.
