News Briefs

As of Monday, Pierre School District reported three cases of COVID-19 among its 2,800 students — two at T.F. Riggs High School and the other at Georgia Morse Middle School.
PSD also reported one Kennedy Elementary School employee had COVID-19 as of Monday.
For the 2022-23 school year, 93 students have recovered from COVID-19, including 28 at the middle school. Fifteen employees have recovered from COVID-19.
The school district updates its information on COVID-19 cases every Monday on its website, pierre.k12.sd.us.
Tractor catches fire on Bad River Road
Fort Pierre Volunteer firefighters received a tractor fire call at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday on Bad River Road eight miles off U.S. Highway 83 South.
The fire destroyed the cab, but the motor remained salvageable, Assistant Fire Chief Tye Odden said.
The tractor was not running when the fire broke out, Odden said. It hadn't been used in a couple of days and was sitting in the yard.
"There may have been a wiring issue," he said.
The fire was contained to the tractor and no one was hurt.
State grants $50K for Indian Relay
South Dakota granted $50,000 to the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions in Fort Pierre.
The funds from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and state's Department of Tourism are in support of tribal tourism efforts.
The relays opened Friday at Stanley County Fairgrounds and continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased at the Horse Nation Indian Relay Council website. Tickets are $30 at the door.
Leading riders and teams from seven nations will be here from Idaho, Montana, North and South Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Wyoming and Canada.
Indian Relay is a competitive, traditional Native American sport that consists of a rider, holder, mugger and catcher and three thoroughbred/quarter horses that compete on a half-mile oval racetrack.
Schieckoff wins Right Turn jackpot
Jeni Schieckoff won the $2,539 jackpot for The Right Turn’s Right Card fundraising raffle.
Schieckoff picked up her ticket at Lynn’s DakotaMart in Pierre.
The raffle will continue for those who have purchased tickets. On Thursday, The Right Turn will draw tickets for the remaining prizes. The drawings will be live on the nonprofit's Facebook page, facebook.com/TheRightTurn.
