News Briefs

Ft. Pierre hearing on proposed development
Fort Pierre City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:35 p.m. on Oct. 3 for rezoning a property for the construction of condominiums. The hearing will be held at the South Dakota Municipal League building at 208 Island Dr.
Up to eight condos with two-stall garages are proposed for a 1.5-acre property off Waldron Street south of Dakota Avenue, City Public Works Director Rick Hahn said.
Kris Edwards, owner of Quality Construction in Fort Pierre, said if the property is rezoned, construction on the 1,200- to 1,300-square-foot condos could begin as early as this fall.
"There's just a lot of need (for more housing) and it fits the neighborhood pretty well," Edwards said on Wednesday. "It's a good opportunity to get some smaller scale houses for families and potentially draw more workers to the Pierre area."
The Fort Pierre Planning Commission is recommending that city council rezone the property from single-family homes to multi-family homes.
"I think it's a good way to utilize this property and it provides needed housing," Hahn said.
Rawlins' September card renewal deal
Pierre City Commissioner Vona Johnson reminded the public to renew their library cards during September to keep information current.
Johnson added that during September, non-Pierre and Fort Pierre residents living in the counties could get free library cards. Library cards normally costs $35 for non-residents.
The City of Pierre also reported that people signing up or renewing cards in September will receive a gift bag while supplies last.
Pierre water rates remain unchanged
Pierre Finance Officer Twila Hight told the City Commission that a water rate increase wouldn't be needed in the 2023 budget during its first reading at Tuesday's meeting.
Hight told commissioners that with the water treatment plant near completion, the city staff is "comfortable" that Pierre could get through the project without needing the water rate increase previously scheduled for 2023. She added that the rate increase was scheduled at 8 percent.
"That's good news for our ratepayers," Hight said. "That'll give them a little bit of a break as we go into 2023."
The city reported that the water treatment project received 73 percent voter approval in June 2018. Rate increases went into effect on Aug. 1, 2018, and Jan. 1 in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The city reported the 2023 increase wasn't needed due to the project coming in under budget.
EMT class informational meeting on Sept. 12
A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department for folks interested in becoming an emergency medical technician.
A course will begin on Oct. 17 and run through late April. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at either Pierre or Fort Pierre VFD.
The cost to enroll is $700. American Response Medical ambulance, which serves the area, will provide instructors.
For more information, call Joe Meligan with AMR at 605-280-0440.
Fort Pierre budgets more for street repairs
Fort Pierre property owners will not face a tax increase in 2023 despite the city doubling funding for street repairs and paying three times more for ambulance service.
The city's proposed $4.18 million spending plan includes $3.7 million in expected revenue, Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said on Wednesday. The city will balance the budget with $480,000 on hand and the collection of an anticipated $61,000 more in property taxes created by the construction of homes, businesses and other developments.
The city expects to collect $1.37 million from property taxes, up from $1.3 million in 2022, Heezen said.
About $1.2 million has been budgeted for street repairs, up from $606,000 in 2022, she said.
"We took advantage of cash on hand to add money for additional (street) projects," Heezen said. "These projects are yet to be determined."
The city's subsidy for American Medical Response ambulance service increased from $17,550 to $53,950.
No jobs or services were cut, however, the budget includes $69,000 for a new full-time parks and recreation department position; the cost covers pay and benefits.
Four-percent pay increases are built into the budget for the city's 18 full-time employees. A decision on possible pay raises will be made in December, Heezen said.
The City Council is expected to act on approving the budget during its Sept. 19 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League building, 208 Island Dr.
