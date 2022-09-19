News Briefs

Hockey teams raises $3,275
The Oahe Varsity and Junior Varsity Hockey teams raised $3,275 during a Saturday fundraiser at Chapelle Street Garages, according to parent Sandra Griese.
Youth detailed 50 vehicles at $40 each and received extra donations, Griese said.
This fundraiser came about because the varsity team wanted to replace a broken speaker in its locker room.
The detailing included vacuuming the floors, wiping down surfaces and washing windows.
The team will donate extra money to the Capitalize on the Future Campaign. The campaign is being held to renovate and expand the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association facility. The goal is to raise $350,000 in 2022 with plans to start the work on the PAYSA rink by the end of 2025. So far $217,000 has been raised.
The project includes building a second rink for hosting spectators and events at the facility on Lowell Avenue behind Walmart.
Raffle winner takes home beef
Jeni Schieckoff was The Right Turn’s winner for week 29 of its 50/50 fundraising raffle
Schieckoff received 10 pounds of ground beef from Eagle Pass Ranch near Highmore.
The take-home pot is up to $2,496 and there are 21 envelopes remaining.
Tickets can be purchased in Pierre at Bob’s Lounge at 114 W. Dakota Ave., Lynn's Dakotamart at 120 W. Sioux Ave. and The Right Turn at 115 E. Sioux Ave. as well as Lynn's Dakotamart at 201 1First St., Fort Pierre. They can also be purchased by using PayPal from The Right Turn's Facebook Page.
Proceeds support adult education programming at The Right Turn.
Rodeo raises more than $10K
More than $10,000 was raised during the 25th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre on Saturday, Teddie Norman said on Monday.
Norman is the granddaughter of Dick Stirling. The rodeo is held in Stirling's memory.
Proceeds benefit families with cancer-related expenses.
Four-person teams competed in wild cow milking, calf branding, trailer loading, range doctoring and stray gathering. Teams had to include at least one female or someone who is under age 16.
Prairie Phoenix from Eagle Butte took the title, winning a belt buckle and cash. No Expectations from Fort Pierre took second.
Other winners were Cinch Hebb from Dupree for ranch bronc riding, Wacey Kirkpatrick from Midland for top horse and top hand, and Creece Norman for Mutton Bustin'.
More than 400 attended the barbecue and rodeo, Norman said.
In the 25 years, the Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo has raised nearly $175,000 for more than 400 families in nearly 10 states.
The rodeo began in October 1998 as the Dick Stirling Memorial Team Penning. A lifelong South Dakota rancher, Stirling and his wife, Nancy, raised eight children south of Highmore.
Stirling's strong belief to leave the world a better place than when he found it became ingrained in his family. After he died from lung cancer on Oct. 10, 1997, his children and grandchildren carried on his legacy while helping those fighting cancer.
Broadway Avenue closed for work
Broadway Avenue between Central Avenue and Sebree Place in Pierre will be closed until mid-October for street work.
The block is being rebuilt and paved.
Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Veterans program scheduled for Oct. 3
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a coffee and conversation "What's Brewing" program at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the American Legion Post 8 cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre.
“What’s Brewing is a great opportunity for us to visit with veterans and hear first-hand about the issues they might be experiencing, as well as allow us an opportunity to brief them on new benefits and services,” SDDVA Secretary Greg Whitlock said.
