News Briefs

Ambulance service continues in Pierre
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission during approved its portion of a $415,000 contract with American Medical Response to continue ambulance service within the city.
Pierre will pay $166,000 in 2023 to provide the service within city limits.
The City of Fort Pierre, Hughes and Stanley counties also entered the same five-year contract.
Pierre City Commissioner Vona Johnson said that although the contract is written for five years, there’s still potential for contract amendments.
“We needed to get something in place to continue service in 2023, but the four government entities are discussing other payment structures,” Johnson said. “The longer-term affordability is a concern for some of the partner agencies.”
An ambulance district allows a special property tax assessment to cover the cost of services and was under consideration earlier this year.
Creation of an ambulance district was printed on the November General Election ballot for Hughes County voters. However, the ballot issue was nullified when Stanley County decided it was no longer interested in pursuing an ambulance district.
Pierre schools closed on Friday
Pierre School District will not be in session on Friday so staff, students and parents can attend the state girls volleyball tournament.
The Governors qualified for the tournament and will play their first game at 1:15 p.m. Thursday against Sioux Falls Jefferson at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The tournament will run through Saturday.
Pierre hires new employees
Pierre City Commissioners hired Jody Ryland and William Boardman as city maintenance workers at $21.89 and $20.55 an hour, respectively, during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners also agreed to transfer Wyatt Waite from a heavy equipment operator in the water department to heavy equipment operator in the street department. Waite’s pay will remain at $23.51an hour.
CAUW encourages holiday giving
Capital Area United Way would like Pierre and Fort Pierre residents to consider making a donation to the United Way during this gift-giving season.
“My parents keep telling me that they don’t need anything and would rather have that money that I would spend on gifts go to people who need help,” CAUW Executive Director Holly Wade said. “I’ll be donating to Capital Area United Way on their behalf.”
The funds help 16 local nonprofits with programming, with 98 percent of donations stay in Hughes and Stanley counties.
“When you send your donation on behalf of a friend or family member, we have some beautiful Christmas cards to share with them that tells them how that donation will have impact on families in this community” Wades said.
To give a gift, email director@capareaunitedway.org or fill out the online donation form.
Another way to help others in the community is through office or organization holiday parties. Rather than drawing names for gifts, pool that money together as a donation.
Contributions can be mailed to Capital Area United Way, P.O. Box 1111, Pierre, SD, 57532.
Pierre special ed assistants get raises
Pierre School Board during its Monday meeting voted to immediately increase pay for its 40 special education assistants.
The pay will increase from an average of $18.61 an hour to an average of $20.47 an hour, Business Manager Darla Mayer said.
“Last year, we went the entire year and we had some special education tutor positions that went unfilled,” Superintendent Kelly Glodt said. “Right now, we have three open positions.”
With the increased pay, there may be a current staff member interested in moving into the position.”
These are some of the toughest positions in the district, Glodt said.
“These people work with some of our highest need students,” he said. “I would highly recommend the board approve the pay increase.”
In related matters, the school board accepted resignations from Georgia Morse Middle School volleyball coach Cody Ryckman, girls basketball coach Nicole Thorson and football coach Justin Tostenson, effective Monday; Kennedy Elementary special education tutor Megan Fast; Jefferson Elementary food-service worker Sheila Mangan; and middle school special education tutor Holly Tipton.
The board hired Shellie Travers as a middle school cook at $17.03 an hour.
Surgeon donates $10K to schools
Pierre orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mark Hagy donated $10,000 to the Pierre School District weight room.
The donation was announced during the Pierre School Board meeting on Monday.
“I’ve been here for four years and I really like the community,” Hagy said on Tuesday. “I’ve been able to take care of kids here. They said they had a desire to work on the weight room and I thought it was a good thing.”
Other donations reported during the meeting were $500 from Bruce Johnson, $20 from Robert and Amanda Espy and $20 from an anonymous donor to help pay for student meals at Buchanan Elementary School.
