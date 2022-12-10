News Briefs

The Central South Dakota Enhancement District (CSDED) is finalizing its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) to guide regional economic priorities for the next five years. The public is invited to offer comments before a final document draft is submitted to the Federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) in 2023.
“The Central South Dakota Enhancement District has been working hard to create an economic development plan that utilizes the strengths and opportunities available in our region to progress toward a brighter economic future for all of central South Dakota,” CSDED Executive Director Nicole Gordon said. “Careful diligence was taken to ensure current regional challenges were addressed and proactive initiatives were incorporated to prevent future threats from impacting the regional economy.”
The 26-page plan outlines strategies, goals, and objectives that community leaders may utilize to advance the state of their local economic efforts and, ultimately, the region. It was created through a process that included an inclusive regional assessment, SWOT analysis, strategic planning session, and document drafting. The document is available for review on CSDED.org.
The public has until Jan. 14, 2023, to submit comments. Comments may be emailed to enhancement@csded.org.
“By utilizing collaborative strategies, we believe the economic vitality of all communities in our region can be enhanced,” Gordon said. “We are grateful to all of our community partners and local leaders who helped us create this valuable plan. It will be an important tool for our organization and our communities.”
Elks taking donations for veterans home
Elks Lodge No. 1953 in Pierre is collecting donations for the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.
Boxes are located at local banks, Runnings, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Jefferson Elementary School, the state Attorney General’s Office and state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Exalted Ruler Heather Perry said.
Donations will be accepted through Friday.
Items veterans request include liquid laundry detergent, toothpaste, toothbrushes, electric razors, shaving cream, shampoo, deodorant, new blankets, stocking caps, gloves and socks. Items should not be gift wrapped. The Elks Lodge is also raising money for an 80-inch television and recliners for the veterans home.
“We always know we’re getting cash donations for the bigger gifts and are on track with that,” Perry said.
The Elks annually raise items and money valued at $30,000 to $35,000.
