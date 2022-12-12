Two arrested for daytime Sunday burglaries
Pierre police arrested two men for three break-ins on Sunday afternoon.
Lane Bendert of Pierre and Jayden Knight of Eagle Butte were taken to Hughes County Jail on burglary related charges, police said.
Police were called to two residences in the 200 block of South Buchanan Avenue and another in the 300 block of South Taylor Avenue for burglaries. A witness described seeing two men leaving a garage and running through the alley to a vehicle, police said. The men had allegedly entered the garage and stole several items.
Police said they found the men and their vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of East Wells Ave.
Bendert and Knight were taken into custody and police recovered the stolen items.
Ducks Unlimited holding gun raffle
South Dakota Ducks Unlimited is having a New Year’s Firearm Raffle.
A $50 ticket enters the holder into daily drawings in January. Ducks Unlimited will sell 1,000 tickets.
Every day for the first 30 days of January, a ticket will be drawn for one gun. On Jan. 31, a drawing will be held for a $2,000 gift card from Reeds Sporting Goods.
To purchase a ticket, go to the South Dakota Ducks Unlimited Facebook page.
Discovery Center’s adult- focused science session
The South Dakota Discovery Center is wrapping up its 2022 “Discovery On Tap!” season with Ed Welsh of Badland National Park. On Dec 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Welsh will transport participants from the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E. Capitol Ave., to the Badlands and back in time to look at prehistoric South Dakota.
A paleontologist by trade, Welsh has devoted himself to learning about one of the most geologically rich places on Earth.
“There really isn’t another place like the Badlands,” Welsh said in a release. “It has provided major contributions into the history of the science of paleontology and understanding life during the middle of the Age of Mammals.”
His presentation, “The Badlands and Prehistoric South Dakota,” looks at the Badlands and its place in the geologic and natural history of our planet. And, while most people think about our planet’s beginnings when dinosaurs come to mind, what this region really gives us is insight into life after those iconic creatures as it builds on our understanding of what led to our modern environment and ecosystems.
After his talk, Welsh will take attendees on a brief walk into deep geologic time, looking at the short history of life on Earth using a portable geologic time scale. This event is for people 21 and older.
