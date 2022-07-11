News Briefs

Turkey hunting license information
During its recent two-day meeting, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission finalized the 2022 and 2023 fall turkey hunting seasons, which will run from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31.
There will be 200 resident and 16 non-resident single tag any turkey licenses available for the Black Hills and 1,700 single tag and 50 double tag any turkey resident licenses, and 72 single and four double tag any turkey non-resident licenses available for the prairie units.
In other matters, the commission:
* voted to establish 10 Turkey Hunting Recruitment licenses to be used statewide except for Custer State Park. Non-governmental organizations promoting wildlife conservation and hunters' recruitment, retention and reactivation are eligible for these licenses. A mentored youth turkey recruitment license sponsored by an NGO will be available to those 15 and younger.
* Simplified administrative rule allowing whitetail deer doe muzzleloader or archery deer licenses in only those units that offer firearm doe licenses. This excludes Custer State Park from the archery and muzzleloader deer hunting seasons.
* Finalized the antelope hunting seasons from October 1-16 in 2022 and Sept. 30 through Oct. 15 for 2023. Tag numbers for the seasons are 2,335 "buck only" licenses and 50 resident and 50 non-resident special antelope licenses.
* Finalized archery antelope hunting seasons by changing the license type from a license that allows for taking either a buck or doe antelope to a license that only allows the harvest of a buck. This season is set with season dates of Aug. 20 through Oct. 31, 2022, and August 19 through Oct. 31, 2023.
Commissioners discuss burning manure pile
During their recent meeting, Stanley County commissioners agreed to leave a burning pile of manure north of town alone.
Bryan Hanson, co-owner of Fort Pierre Livestock, told commissioners the 12-foot high manure pile is spread across five acres. It is on Highway 1806, about one mile outside city limits.
"I'm not prepared to do something until someone tells me what to do," Hanson told commissioners. "Right now, it's a manageable smoke. Is it annoying to people? 'Yes,' but many summers we smell smoke from Montana and Wyoming fires."
Tye Odden, assistant chief for Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, said manure piles create internal heat and the piles self-combust.
"It's one of those deals that no one can control," Odden said. "They end up loading it in time and spreading it over the fields."
The summer rains have created a smoky situation, Odden said.
Hanson suggested possibly spreading the burning manure with heavy equipment. But that's not the best option.
"I'm assuming it will be a smoky son-of-gun for some time," Hanson said. "It will burn out."
"That's all we wanted to hear is you isolated it so it will burn itself out," commission chair Dana Iversen said. "I think we're better off leaving it alone."
Lightning ignites hay bale fire
Pierre Rural Fire Department suspected lightning ignited a fire that destroyed seven round bales of hay shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday in the Peoria Flats area, fire Chief Doug Hinkle said.
Firefighters saved eight additional bales.
"There were 15 in a row," Hinkle said. "We got there in time to push a few out of the way, so they didn't catch on fire."
Stanley School Board accepts resignations
During a recent meeting of the Stanley County School Board, members accepted resignations from Jennifer Newcomb, speech pathologist and special education co-director; Rhea Dyk, special education paraprofessional; Anna Jensen, cook; and Kevin Carter, varsity assistant wrestling coach.
Elizabeth Street temporarily closed
Elizabeth Street between Maple and Capitol avenues was closed to through traffic beginning Monday water main installation work.
The city expects to open the street section with a temporary surface on July 18.
In related matters, the northbound lane of North Euclid will be closed between 1st and 2nd streets to complete the reconstruction of East 2nd Street. The closure began on Monday and is expected to last for two weeks.
Butterfly festival coming soon
The Eighth Annual Little Wings on the Prairie Butterfly Festival is from 9 a.m. to noon on July 16 at the Oahe Downstream Prairie Butterfly Garden, 5 miles north of Fort Pierre off state Highway 1806.
The Pollinator's Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Children can wear costumes like bees, butterflies, insects and birds for the parade. Adults are also welcome. Paper wings and antennae will be available for decorating and wearing in the parade.
Other activities include garden tours, honey tasting and more. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, SDSU Extension, Discovery Center of Pierre, Pheasants Forever, Prairie Potters Master Gardeners and Sam the Beekeeper will give presentations. The Xerces Society will talk about the Great Plains Bumble Bee Atlas project.
For more information, call 605-223-7722.
Isburg named to dean's list
Elementary education major Paige Isburg from Pierre made the dean's list at The University of Tampa for the spring semester. To make the dean's list, students must earn at least a 3.75 grade-point average.
Rath makes honor list
Pierre's Mackenzie Rath was named to the honor list at Minnesota State in Mankato for the spring semester. To make the honor list, students must earn at least a 3.55 grade-point average.
Pierre eye doctor returns home
Pierre native Dr. Matthew Blaseg has returned home to practice optometry at Central Dakota Eyecare.
Blaseg graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 2014 and played for the school's first state championship football team.
He attended South Dakota State University for his undergraduate degree and completed his optometric doctorate at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
