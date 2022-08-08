Crews respond to Pierre hotel
On Sunday, AMR ambulances responded to a call about an unresponsive older adult at the Super 8 hotel on Sioux Avenue.
The Pierre Police Department reported the person was “pronounced deceased, and all indications were natural causes.”
Rawlins Library waives fines
Rawlins Municipal Library will no longer charge late fees for overdue books and other materials.
“What’s important is for the materials to get returned so that others can enjoy them,” Library Director Abby Edwardson said.
The library board changed the policy after staff determined people were keeping materials to avoid paying late fees.
“We just want the materials back and so do our other patrons,” Edwardson said. “We often have waiting lists for our books and movies.”
Rawlins uses a text or email notification system to remind people that their materials are overdue. To opt-in, patrons should visit the circulation desk.
Anyone with overdue materials cannot check out other books, movies, or backpack kits until they return them to the library.
“If things never get returned or they get damaged, then people might need to pay to have the item replaced,” Edwards said.
In 2021, Rawlins loaned out about 65,500 books and other materials. The library maintains a collection of more than 125,000 books, eBooks, digital magazines and other items for research and entertainment. The library also provides free online continuing education programs for everything from sign language to QuickBooks to meal preparation.
Ft. Pierre firefighters in Nebraska, Texas
Fort Pierre Volunteer firefighters Hayden Schmautz and assistant chief Ty Odden are helping with out-of-state wildland fires.
Schmautz and Odden left on July 31 to assist with the Carter Canyon Fire in Nebraska. On Monday, the 15,630-acre fire in the Wildcat Hills southwest of Gering was 85 percent contained.
The duo then traveled to Killeen in central Texas, where they are part of a strike team, making initial attacks on wildfires.
“There have been several fires so far,” Odden said. “We hang out and wait, and when a fire pops, we will do the initial attack.”
They will work in Texas through Aug. 14.
Three blood drives scheduled
Vitalant is holding blood drives in Pierre from 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Pierre Faith Lutheran Church at 714 N. Grand Ave., 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the American Legion Hall at 520 S. Pierre St., and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Catholic Family Services,1221 E. Broadway Ave.
Vitalant is a nonprofit that collects blood from donors and provides blood products and services across the United States.
Another $250K for fairground complex
First National Bank has made a $250,000 contribution to the Dakota Events CompleX, a new livestock and equestrian facility at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.
The DEX will provide exhibit space for more than 13,000 4-H and FFA students and expand the fairground’s hosting capabilities. It will also serve as a draw for livestock shows, 4-H competitions, FFA conventions, rodeos and concerts.
The DEX will open for the 2023 state fair and replaces the Open Class Beef Complex destroyed by fire in 2020.
First National is a family-owned bank that opened in Pierre in 1934 and has 17 South Dakota and Colorado branches.
CCC offering fall scholarships
Capital City Campus in Pierre has more than $10,000 in scholarships to offer for the fall semester.
Applicants must attend postsecondary education through CCC or enroll in the Dakota Wesleyan University Learn & Earn program or Lake Area Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing program.
The CCC Pathways, James Schooler Rotary, K.A. Manning Rotary Club, Max Gors Memorial and Ruth Karim Endowment scholarships provide the funding.
Scholarship applications are due by Aug. 24. For an application or information, contact info@capitalcitycampus.org or 605-773-2160.
Lady A cancels state fair concert
Lady A has canceled their Sept. 4 performance at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
Fair officials hope to replace Lady A with another concert.
“Our goal is for everyone to have an amazing state fair experience,” Fair Manager Peggy Besch said. “We know concerts are a big part of fair week, but we have no control over a situation such as this.
For now, concert-goers should keep their tickets and wait for an announcement.
