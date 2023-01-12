News Briefs

Water conference looks
at rural drinking water
The three-day Annual Technical Conference, hosted by the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems, took place at the Ramkota beginning on Tuesday. There Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, gave a presentation titled “When demand exceeds availability: where will the extra water come from?”
Written on one of his first presentation slides was, “...water resources are finite. Even if we have not reached the limits yet, there is only so much available.” Speaking to the audience in the Lewis and Clark conference room, Gilbertson hit the point home.
“There’s some surface water out there. But again, a lot of it is not necessarily where the people are or where we’d like it to be. And as a result, we get to move it from time to time,” he said.
Present at the conference was Delvin DeBoer with AE2S, the engineering consulting firm that helped with the new treatment facility.
“With the development of Pierre’s new water treatment plant, the question is already answered for Pierre. In that, your source is assured well into the future,” he said.
The same cannot be said for those to the east.
The Mid-Dakota Rural Water System serves more than 6,000 connections, including 28 town or community water systems, according to their website. Mid-Dakota includes approximately 3,860 miles of pipeline, with users residing across 14 counties in the east-central portion of the state.
Lynnette Eckert with the Central Plains Water District explained what they have done to help.
“We have encouraged smaller communities to upgrade the old pipes and replace water meters,” she said, adding that the goal is to stop wasting water, which should assist with flooding and doing more conservation efforts.
City gives Riggs
a concession stand
On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission transferred a city-owned concession stand to the Pierre School District at T.F. Riggs High School’s softball field.
The city previously used the field and concession stand for city-sponsored activities and local youth sports associations. Parks and Rec. Director Bryan Tipton said the city wouldn’t host activities there now that it’s a dedicated high school softball field.
“Consequently, we have no need for the concession stand,” he said in a city press release.
Discovery Center unveiling
new portable planetarium
The South Dakota Discovery Center plans to unveil its new portable planetarium on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its 805 W. Sioux Ave. location.
The unveiling coincides with the Discovery Center’s monthly Starry Saturday show held on second Saturdays during the same time.
The new planetarium came from the Discovery Center’s Star-Struck campaign that began in mid-July, with a $30,000 fundraising goal by Oct. 15. On Oct. 17, the Discovery Center announced that it made its goal just in time to meet a deadline to upgrade its Digitalis SkyBox projector.
The Discovery Center plans to begin the day with a naming ceremony and celebration for those who made the dome and computer campaign a success.
“The success of our Star-Struck campaign came down to our donors and a big gift from Jan Martin,” Executive Director Rhea Waldman said. “A passionate science educator, she saw the generosity of our initial givers, and decided to make a big bang, clearing the way for the campaign's success. We are forever grateful to her and to everyone that supports our mission to bring STEM education to all ages.”
Upcoming Vitalant
blood drive schedules
Vitalant has three upcoming blood drives to close out the month — Jan. 25, Jan.30 and Jan. 31.
On Jan. 25, Pierre Sanford Health Clinic will host the Vitalant Mobile Bus from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 521 E. Sioux Ave.
On Jan. 30, Beck Motors will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at 1905 N. Garfield Ave.
On Jan. 31, Beck will host a second drive from 8 a.m. to noon at the same location.
Donors can make an appointment for any of the dates through Vitalant’s website at vitalant.org or call 605-222-2432.
Midwest HS senior
scholarships open
ISL Education Lending opened registration for 10 $1,000 scholarships for Midwest high school seniors across six states, including South Dakota.
Parents or students can register online at iowastudentloan.org/midwest through April 28. ISL awards the scholarships through randomly drawn names after the registration period ends. ISL’s release stated the scholarships have no financial, GPA or class rank requirements.
Students may use the ISL Midwest Senior Scholarship at any eligible institution in the United States.
LATC announces
president’s list
On Thursday, Lake Area Technical College announced eight students from Pierre and Fort Pierre made the school’s president’s list for earning a 3.5 to 4.0 GPA while taking full-time credits during the semester.
Pierre’s Jason Carroll, Kyleen Horsley and Zachary Letellier earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester, while Fort Pierre’s Trey Stroup also earned a 4.0 GPA.
Fort Pierre’s Madigan Vogeler also made the president’s list, along with Pierre’s Lucas Jones, Matthew King and Ela Petersen.
Four Riggs grads
make dean’s list
Minnesota State University Moorhead announced four T.F. Riggs High School graduates earned placement on their school’s dean’s list.
Jordana Dog Eagle, Ainslee Hutchinson, Hannah Lingle and Carson McCaskell were among the fall 2022 semester honorees.
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher GPA while taking 12 graded credits to qualify for the school’s dean’s list.
SC announces 2nd
quarter honor rolls
Stanley County announced its second-quarter honor roll names on Thursday, with 14 high school and two middle school students earning placement on the A honor list for those with a 4.0 GPA.
The school district also named 68 high school and 65 middle school students to the A/B honor list for those with a 3.0 to 3.99 GPA.
At Cheyenne School, Kane Hand earned A roll honors, with Jace Hand and Rowdy Martin earning a spot on the A/B honor roll.
For elementary students, the district reported that fourth-grade student Khodie Masteller earned a spot on the A honor roll. Stanley County reported nine fifth-graders and 10 fourth-graders made the A/B honor roll.
You can find a full list of Stanley County's honorees at capjournal.com.
