Judge reprimands woman foul language in court
A Hughes County Sixth Circuit Court judge reprimanded a woman for using foul language in the courtroom before sending her to prison for two years for violating probation.
Codi Talks, who told the Judge Bridget Mayer she is homeless, admitted to leaving town and violating her probation.
“I had nowhere to f---- — go,” Talks told the judge.
Mayer didn’t appreciate the response.
“I don’t let my own kids use the F-bomb and I don’t allow cops to use it,” she told Talks. “You are out of bounds here.”
Talks violated her probation after testing positive for alcohol use and marijuana in August and missed an appointment with a court official in September.
Her attorney David Siebrasse told the judge probation will not work for Talks and recommended prison.
“I believe she can do better there than on parole because of her homelessness,” Siebrasse said. “They can do more (for her) on a statewide basis.”
State’s Attorney Jessia LaMie agreed with the recommendation, noting the probation stems from a 10-year-old case.
“She didn’t take care of it and didn’t comply with probation, but absconded from the recommended full two years.”
Mayer sentenced Talks to two years in prison and credited her for 78 days served in the county jail
“I’m sure it’s terrible to be homeless and I appreciate that you want to try something new,” she said.
Hughes pre-approves permit fee increase
Hughes County Planning Commission recommended a proposal be approved to increase building permits fees during Monday’s public hearing.
No one spoke for or against the proposal, Planning and Zoning Director Eric Booth said. County commissioners will have to act on the matter.
Four years ago the building permit fee for a new home was set at $450 plus $1.35 for every $1,000 spent over $100,000. The proposed increase calls for $500 plus $1.45 for every $1,000 spent over $100,000.
The increase is needed for the county to cover the cost of gas and other expenses related to home inspections.
The flat $60 building permit fee for a barn is proposed to increase to $100.
In addition, the application fee for wind farms is proposed to increase from $1,500 to $5,000.
Morris gets preliminary approval for dumpsite
After Monday’s public hearing, the Pierre Planning Commission recommended approving Morris Inc.’s request to expand a construction and demolition debris disposal site, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said.
The City Commission must now act on the request.
Located on state Highway 34 across from Hillsview Municipal Golf Course, the 30-acre property is zoned for light industrial, which does not allow for this type of activity.
Morris has, however, applied for a conditional-use permit, which would allow the company to use this parcel as a disposal site.
Morris owns an asphalt and gravel operation in that area.
The property in question lies within 1,000 feet of the state Women’s Prison and Hughes County Jail, Childs said.
Puzzle table planned for library
Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre will have a puzzle table set up in the South Dakota Room from Dec. 27-30.
Planned SC sobriety checkpoint planned
Stanley County is one of 12 South Dakota counties that will have sobriety checkpoints in December.
The checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive, according to the Department of Public Safety. The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety funds the checkpoints, which the South Dakota Highway Patrol conducts with help from local law enforcement.
Lake Sharpe Fishing Tournament planned
On Tuesday, the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce announced plans for the first Lake Sharpe Showdown Fishing Tournament, which is expected to become an annual event.
The chamber will co-host the April 28-30 tournament with The Fishing Crew.
Online registration for two-man teams opens on Jan. 1 at thefishingcrew.com. The tournament will be limited to 80 teams.
“We are excited to be able to bring a local fishing tournament to our area,” Chamber Chief Executive Officer Tia Kafka said. “We are also thankful and fortunate to be able to partner with Curt Underhill and his team at The Fishing Crew.”
Several sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, call the chamber at 605-224-7361.
GFP hosting art contest
Wildlife Forever is set to introduce South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks as the newest state host for the Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest. Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors.
State winners will be chosen by a panel of judges from Game, Fish and Parks and their partner organizations. First, second and third place winners will be selected in four grade categories — kindergarten to third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and 10th to 12th grade. State winners will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top honors.
“We are proud to add South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks as a state host. Angling is a way of life in South Dakota, and we are looking forward to exposing more students to the joys of fishing and the importance of conservation through Fish Art,” Addison Motta, Education and Communications Manager at Wildlife Forever, said.
Game, Fish and Parks provides management of parks, fisheries, and wildlife resources to conserve the state’s outdoor heritage and connect people and families to the outdoors. The department’s education programs include Fish SD, a program focused on basic fishing skills and an appreciation for the sport of angling designed for grades four through 12.
“Hosting the Fish Art Contest is a great opportunity to include a new cross-curricular program to our repertoire. The program allows us to reach students through art, writing, and science in situations where their outdoor access may be limited,” Laurie Root, Community Program Naturalist at Game, Fish and Parks, said.
The deadline to enter the contest is Feb. 28. Students and educators should visit FishArt.org for entry forms and contest rules.
