News Briefs

The City of Pierre will hold a job fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall at 2301 Patron Pkwy.
The city would like to fill openings in the police department, including for an administrative assistant. Other positions that need filled include communication officers, a mechanic, park superintendent and more.
In related matters, the City Commission during its Tuesday meeting hired Madison Swenson as a part-time library assistant at $13.75 an hour.
Councilman votes against increasing utility fees
Fort Pierre Councilman Scott Deal voted against increasing water, sewage and electric rates by a total of $1.50 a month for 2023.
“Can we table this until spring or do we have to do it now,” Deal asked during Monday’s City Council meeting. “I know it’s not a lot of money, but we just had the blizzard. It’s the thought of it that bothers me.”
City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said the increases have already been built into next year’s budget.
The base fee for residential water and sewer service will increase to $27.50 each, up from $27. The base fee for electric service will be $14.50, up from $14.
Since 2010, the base residential fee for water has gone from $22 a month to $27.50; sewer, $18 to $27.50; and electric, $9 to $14.50.
Voting in favor of the increase were Council members Greg Kenzy, Larry Cronin, Callie Iversen, Rick Cronin and Todd Bernhard.
Free meal scheduled for Thursday
Despite a high of minus 10 forecasted for Thursday, the weekly free meal at Southeast Pierre Community Center will be served at 5 p.m.
The community center is at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre.
For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
City works log 1,023 hours
During last week’s blizzard, when Pierre received 16.5 inches of snow, city employees clocked 1,023 hours clearing roads and dealing with related matters, Mayor Steve Harding said during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting.
“They were up against some tough conditions,” Harding said. “This storm had a little of everything — high winds and drifting. I’m very proud of the work they did.”
Workers will continue to plow and remove windrows from 2-4 a.m.
Harding also reported city crews responded to 25 vehicle accidents during the storm.
