News Briefs

Local shelter receives $400K funding boost
South Dakotans who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking will have more access to assistance in the Pierre area.
On Tuesday, the South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners awarded nearly $2.2 million to assist those most vulnerable, by financing the development of non-congregate shelters and providing financial assistance for support services.
The $2.18 million dollars in HOME-American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funding is in addition to the previously announced $5.7 million. The House of Hope Emergency Shelter will be located in Pierre and be developed by Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center.
“We actually went out and solicited applications,” Lorraine Polak, Executive Director, SD Housing said.
The Board of Commissioners approved $399,605 in additional funds for the new construction of a two-story, non-congregate shelter containing 13 residential units, with a shared living and kitchen area. Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking.
“This will be able to help them as an organization,” Polak said.
HOME-ARP is one-time funding, which was appropriated under the HOME Program through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The primary purpose of HOME-ARP is to provide funding to assist those who are homeless and other vulnerable populations through capital investment for affordable rental housing, non-congregate shelter and supportive services.
“We are thankful that we’ve had this opportunity to help out an organization within the community that does great work,” Polak said.
Missouri Shores provides confidential services free-of-charge to anyone in a dating or domestic violence situation. It has resources to help people stay safe, and the staff is there to listen and support you. Advocates are on-call 24/7 on the crisis hotline at 1-800-696-7187.
Fundraising concert rescheduled to Jan. 8
Sunday’s Concert for Christmas at Pierre First United Methodist Church has been rescheduled to Jan. 8 due to an expected high of 13 degrees on Sunday.
The concert will be held 2-4 p.m. at the church at 117 N. Central Ave. Lori Hall will play the bells. Vocalist Jeff Speaect and organist and pianist Ron Smith also will perform.
A free-will offering to support the Church of Hope at the state Women’s Prison in Pierre will be taken. A reception will follow in the Narthex at the rear of the church.
School board accepts donation from estate
The Pierre School Board accepted a donation of $2,761 from the estate of Sandy Spencer for the T.F. Riggs High School Dance Team during its Monday meeting.
Dance Team Head Coach Amanda Stoeser told the board she took dance lessons with Spencer, who owned Spencer Dance Studio in Pierre for nearly 30 years. Stoeser later taught classes with Spencer.
“I grew my love and passion for dance,” Stoeser said. “Her studio became my safe haven. Without a doubt, she made me the teacher and coach I am today.”
The board also took action to accept the donations from Liz and Nick Marso, $500 for coats for students or any other needs. Robert and Amanda Espy, $40, and Brian and Rebecca Poelstra, $300, also donated for students in need of meals at Buchanan Elementary School.
Board grants band instructor’s leave
The Pierre School Board granted a one-year leave of absence for T.F. Riggs High School Band Instructor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen during its Monday meeting.
The leave is contingent on the school district finding a temporary replacement for McKeithan Jensen.
In related matters, the board accepted the retirement of Kennedy Elementary School Title I teacher Kim Livermont.
Casey’s facing two potential lawsuits
Casey’s General Stores, which has a store in Fort Pierre, is facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees.
The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.
The two lawsuits allege the convenience store chain, which has 40,000 employees in 16 states and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, has “utilized three methods to cheat” workers out of overtime wages.
First, the lawsuits allege district managers or salaried store managers have induced or required hourly employees to perform work after they are “clocked out.” In addition, the company has allegedly induced or required hourly employees to work through their 30-minute unpaid dinner breaks.
