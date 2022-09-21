News Briefs Sep 21, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save United Way Day set for Capitol RotundaCapital Area United Way Day will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda."This is a great opportunity to learn about what they do and how you might volunteer to help in our community," CAUW Executive Director Holly Wade said.Quinn Cookie Co. has donated cookies for the event. Coffee also will be served.CAUW’s campaign goal for 2022-23 is $560,000.“We hope to be about a quarter of the way there at the end of this month," Wade said.To donate to Capital Area United Way, go to www.capareaunitedway.org.The Capital Area United Way supports 17 nonprofit agencies in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.SC Homecoming parade comingAny floats looking to enter the Stanley County Homecoming Parade at 2:30 p.m. on Friday must enter Seventh Avenue, then turn right on Missouri Street and proceed to Fifth Street.Organizers asked that other participants get in line after elementary school. Floats cannot line up on Fifth or Sixth streets.Hughes buys sod mulchersDuring Monday's meeting, the Hughes County Commission purchased two rebuilt sod mulchers for a total of $59,000.Highway Superintendent Trent Arbach said a similar mulcher is used daily."It's worked very well with grassy windrows," Arbach said. "When we had moisture, where there's washboards (on gravel roads), the teeth will cut out the washboards. It's saved us a lot of time."The road department has enough in its 2022 budget to cover the cost. The mulchers should be here in about a week.Three place in powwowFort Pierre's Zayne Bianas and Sherrilynn Wise Spirit and Pierre's Brayden Thunder Shield placed in the powwow dance competition during the 46th Annual Wačhípi on Saturday in Chamberlain.Bianas placed sixth in Traditional Junior Boys. Wise Spirit took second in the Fancy Teen Girls and Thunder Shield placed first in the Grass Junior Boys.St. Joseph’s Indian School hosted the event that featured seven drum groups, including the school’s Chalk Hills Singers.Close to 400 of the school’s benefactors from around the globe attended the celebration.Nearly 100 St. Joseph’s students danced in the event.Hughes jail hires two peopleDuring Monday's meeting, Hughes County Commission hired Robert Demery and Damien Gaona as corrections officers for the jail at $24.25 and $23.27 an hour, respectively.Both began working on Tuesday. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hughes County Commission School Commerce Sport Economics Sherrilynn Wise Spirit Zayne Bianas Brayden Thunder Shield Holly Wade Trent Arbach Capital Area Jail Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
