Students receive awards
during state competitions
Nine students at area high schools earned a “Superior Performer” designation at last weekend’s One Act Play festival, held at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls.
In Stanley County High School’s production of “937," drama students Cloey Voigt, Lane Baldwin, Ryder Roseland, Abby Wyly, Jackson Robbennolt and Cadence Hand were rated superior as individual actors in the Class A division.
From Pierre's T.F. Riggs High School, a Class AA school, Patrick Valentine, Ashlynn Pitlick and Henry Thronson each earned superior ratings.
Pierre's performance of "Pirates!" was rated superior by judges and was ranked fourth overall.
As part of an ensemble — the group of maidens — Maidens Dani DeVaney, Ellie Noyes, Brooke Allison, McCahl Schmitz, Kendra Rounds, Sophia Maunu earned superior ratings.
Pierre students Conner Lehr, Liz Horan, Nia Bear, LilliAnne Doll, Ava Gors, Lillie Kellar, Lanie Stulken, Maren Houdyshell also earned superior honors as an ensemble. The students played a group of police.
Pierre students Kate Mullett and Arthur Hodges earned superior ratings in the Technical Theatre Design Contest.
Serving as coaches of the One Act Play drama students are Jenny Hodges for T.F. Riggs, and Jennifer Milliken for Stanley County.
Ft. Pierre tourism
grants available
Fort Pierre Tourism and Promotion Council encouraged tourism promoters to apply for the 2023 marketing grants by March 10. The marketing grant funding will be awarded to eligible individuals, businesses or organizations. The grant will assist with marketing efforts for new events, projects or expansion of existing marketing.
The completed application needs to include budget, goals, event history, matching funds as well as marketing plans. Grants will be awarded from $250 to $2500, with a 50 percent match required. Last year, the council awarded 12 grant applications with more than $11,000 in funding approved.
Grant applications are available by visiting fortpierretourism.com. Email fortpierrelife@gmail.com or call 605-223-7603 for more information.
Ft. Pierre approves
Cam Rentals plat
The Fort Pierre City Council approved a plan that could clear the way for possible town homes in the future. The former DKJ trailer park will have all their lots merged according to Rick Hahn, director of public works.
"They're going to try to figure out if they want to go apartments, condos or townhouses. Last discussion I had, they were considering town houses," he said during the meeting.
In that instance, they would merge their land before further subdividing it. Clearing off the land won't be completed until springtime due to snow cover.
