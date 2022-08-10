News Briefs

Trader Days opens Friday in Fort Pierre
The fifth annual Trader Days will be held Friday through Sunday in Fort Pierre.
“This event represents everything that Fort Pierre is,” organizer Callie Iversen said. “Keeping the past alive while providing family-friendly activities all weekend long.”
The event normally attracts about 1,500 people daily, Iversen said.
Traditional activities returning are the gunny sack races, turkey races, a barbecue competition, adult mud wrestling, cornhole tournament, parade and live music.
To find a schedule, go to facebook.com/fptraderdays.
Missouri Shores receives $400K for House of Hope
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in Pierre has received $400,000 for its House of Hope shelter.
Donors include Delta Dental, South Dakota Community Foundation board member and donors Scott and Julia Jones, Gail and Delores Miller Foundation and an anonymous person.
“The donations from Scott and Julia, the Miller Foundation and anonymous donor have helped immensely in our efforts, and we can’t express our gratitude enough,” Executive Director Sarah Reinhart said.
The new shelter will have 13 client rooms, four more than the agency has now. Two rooms will include a kitchenette and outside access. These rooms will also house males.
Chip sealing underway on Pierre streets
On Wednesday, the City of Pierre began chip sealing more than 100 blocks of streets.
The city expects the $350,000 project to take three weeks.
Chip sealing is a rolling operation, so traffic disruptions will be minimal. Flaggers will be at intersections.
“The process does include use of oil and loose rocks that can stick to cars, shoes and pets,” Jeff Runyan, city construction and operations manager, said. “Until the chip seal has dried, motorists should consider alternate routes and pedestrians should avoid the treated surface.”
Chip sealing extends the life of streets. It also enhances skid resistance to improve driving safety.
Once completed, the city will fog seal those same streets. The city expects to wrap up that work by the end of September.
The city maintains more than 80 miles of streets.
Intersection closed for utility work
The Missouri Avenue and Coteau Street intersection closed Wednesday while crews conducted underground utility work. The city expects the closure to last through the end of the week.
Motorists are encouraged to detour around the area.
Pierre approves car rally street closure
On Tuesday evening, the Pierre City Commission approved closing the 200 block of East Pleasant Street for the 16th annual Pre-Mustang Rally on Aug. 20.
The event will include a display of cars, a poker run, burnouts and children’s games. It is held to drum up support for the Mustang Rally held annually in Sturgis, which will be from Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.
Pierre takes next step in development
On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission scheduled a public hearing for 5:45 p.m. Aug. 30 at city hall for vacating a block of Chapelle Street between Dakota and Sioux Avenues.
The action is needed for Hegg Cos. to build an 80-room hotel, 60-unit apartment complex, office building, retail space and parking on the site of the former city hall.
Pierre garbage pickup to begin earlier
The City of Pierre will begin garbage collection at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays next week.
The city advised residents to have their garbage ready for an earlier pickup.
Water, sewer service assistance available
Assistance for South Dakota families with disconnected water and sewer service may be available for low-income families through the Department of Social Services.
Eligibility is based on the number of people and the income of everyone in the home.
Hughes and Stanley County residents should reach out to Grow South Dakota at 605-698-7654.
Foundation receives $1.6M donation
The Pierre Educational Foundation has received a $1.6 million donation for T.F. Riggs High School student scholarships.
The gift from the Alvin and Evelyn Benesh family is the largest made to the foundation. Longtime residents of Pierre, the Benesh family, provided this gift for students pursuing engineering and music degrees.
The donation established the Evelyn Benesh Music and Alvin H. Benesh Engineering scholarships.
“Beginning in 2023, students will have the opportunity to apply for substantial scholarships to help with pursuing degrees that are reflective of important areas of work and lifelong passions for the Benesh family,” Jennifer Stalley, executive director for the foundation, said.
Alvin Benesh was a federal highway engineer in Pierre for many years. His wife was a conservatory-trained pianist and built a studio in her home where she taught piano to numerous students in Pierre.
Over the years, Evelyn Benesh’s students accompanied Pierre junior and senior musicals. Many of her students pursued training at conservatories and universities.
Before her time as a piano teacher, Evelyn Benesh worked as a fashion illustrator in New York City. Eventually, war in the mid-1900s brought the couple back to Pierre.
She died at age 89 on Jan. 14, 2004, at Beverly Healthcare in Pierre.
“This generous gift will provide opportunities for generations of students at Pierre Riggs High School pursuing an engineering or music degree,” Foundation President Bob Lowery said. “We look forward to awarding these scholarships to students who see a future in engineering or music and want to continue their education.”
