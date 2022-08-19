News Briefs

On Thursday, A Harrold woman received the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year title during the Women in Ag Event near Mitchell.
One of five nominees, VeaBea Thomas worked as a licensed practical nurse at McKennan Hospital, now Avera Hospital, before graduating from Garden City Community College with a registered nursing degree. She worked as a nurse and rancher for years before deciding to ranch full time with her family.
Thomas manages daily ranch practices, cattle genetics, running cattle through their annual sale, bookkeeping, and the quarter horse breeding program and rodeo horses.
She is active in 4-H, FFA and is a Farm Bureau member.
Thomas is the president of the South Dakota Beef Breeds and South Dakota Beef Industry councils.
Fire destroys van on Governors Drive
The cause of a Thursday fire that destroyed a state-owned van remains undetermined, but doesn’t appear suspicious, Brandon McCarthy, assistant fire chief for Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, said Friday.
Firefighters responded at 11:20 a.m. to the Kneip building parking lot along Governors Drive. Upon arrival, the fire was fully involved and had spread to a hillside and toward vehicles in an upper parking lot.
No one was hurt and no one was in the van at the time of the fire. The van’s engine was not running.
Waldron Memorial Bridge limited to one lane
Starting Monday, traffic over the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge will be limited to one lane in both directions for the next several months, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
Trucks will haul materials for the new bridge’s embankment and retaining walls on the Pierre side of the Missouri River. Traffic control will be in place.
A new bridge is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.
Sept. 14 deadline for parade sign-up
Sept. 14 is the deadline to sign up for the T.F. Riggs High School homecoming parade in Pierre.
