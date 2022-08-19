 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

News Briefs

  • 0

Harrold woman named Farmer/Rancher of Year

On Thursday, A Harrold woman received the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year title during the Women in Ag Event near Mitchell.

VeaBea Thomas

VeaBea Thomas

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK