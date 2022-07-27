News Briefs

Community Orchard tour on Thursday
A tour of the new Pierre Community Orchard at 1201 E. Sully Ave. will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Participants will learn about the 22 varieties of fruit trees planted in the orchard, and Rawlins Municipal Library staff will offer a children’s storytime.
The project was established this spring through a partnership between Girl Scout Troop No. 40080 and the City of Pierre. The orchard is on a 6,400-square-foot plot of city-owned land.
Once the orchard is ready, residents can harvest the fruit for the local food pantry, community meals and personal use.
Ft. Pierre receives $1.9M trail grant
Fort Pierre received a $1.9 million grant to improve and establish amenities on the Tatanka Trail along the Missouri River.
This project will involve building a pedestrian bridge, outdoor visitor plaza, recreational trail and outdoor exhibits. According to grantee estimates, the state and city provided a $513,000 match for the project. The U.S. Economic Development Administration expects the project to create 50 jobs and generate $37 million in private investment.
The EDA awarded the funding through its American Rescue Plan. This project was made possible with help from the Central South Dakota Enhancement District.
Leisure Palace buys Karl’s building
Leisure Palace Pool Spa and Patio purchased the former Karl’s TV and Appliance building at 400 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre.
Jason Dodson, owner of Leisure Palace at 202 E. Capitol Ave., has been at the current location for nearly 20 years. Dodson plans to move the business in a few months after doing some remodeling.
“We needed more square footage to show more of our spas and patio furniture,” he said. “Outdoor living is a growing segment, plus we wanted to move for years.”
Leisure Palace employs six part- and full-time workers and expects to create a few more positions, Dodson said.
Karl’s moved to the Northridge Plaza in Pierre last year.
State Fair entry deadline set
July 31 is the last day to enter items in the 2022 South Dakota State Fair open class.
Aug. 1 is the deadline to sign up for the open class livestock entries.
People can submit entries at sdstatefair.com.
Late entries may be accepted if space is available. Organizers will charge a late fee.
The fair in Huron runs from Sept. 1-5.
United Way names new executive director
Holly Wade is the new executive director of the Capital Area United Way for Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Wade is from Hemingford, Nebraska, and recently moved to Pierre.
The United Way’s annual fundraising campaign starting on Aug. 11 will raise funds to help 16 agencies serving Hughes and Stanley counties.
Free interactive classes for seniors
South Dakota Department of Human Services has partnered with GetSetUp to offer free interactive online classes to residents 60 and older.
Taught by older adults, the more than 4,000 classes can help seniors remain
physically, mentally and socially active and include art, business, cooking, creativity, finance, health, employment, languages, performing arts and more.
For more information, call Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9673.
Bridge construction continues, update
The underwater substructure for the new John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge that connects Pierre with Fort Pierre is nearing completion.
On Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation reported that Jensen Construction Co. of Des Moines, Iowa, has built 10 shafts for the new $50 million bridge and plans to complete the last two next month.
The project’s next phase to replace the 60-year-old bridge will involve the construction and placement of bridge columns, bent caps, piers and girders.
The new Waldron Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.
In related matters, the westbound outside lane will be closed through the week of Aug. 1 for continued bridge inspections.
Historical Society talks examines ‘After Populism’
A South Dakota State Historical Society program at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 will feature life in the Northern plains in the early 20th century.
Historian William C. Pratt will discuss his new book, “After Populism: The Agrarian Left on the Northern Plains” at the free virtual presentation.
Newly published by the South Dakota State Historical Society, “After Populism” offers a broad, analytical history of agrarian movements on the Northern plains, paying close attention to local particularities and variations from national and international trends.
Pratt held Fulbright fellowships in Moscow and Warsaw, allowing him to examine archives inaccessible to American researchers throughout the Cold War. Pratt is a professor emeritus of history at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
To register, go to sdhsf.org/events.
