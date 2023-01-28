News Briefs

Baumberger, 107, honored by city
Mayor Steve Harding visited Avera Parkwood Senior Apartments to honor resident Hazel Baumberger ahead of her 107 birthday.
Sandra Greise told the Capital Journal how honored Baumberger, her aunt, was to receive the honor.
“She’s very excited. She can’t sleep,” Greise said. “First she says it’s too much going on, but she’ll love every minute of it.”
Tammy Frost, Parkwood manager, was responsible for what was included in her proclamation.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Frost said. “I’m very excited for Hazel. It is a tremendous accomplishment to reach 107 years old. She is just sharp as a tack. She’s very excited and we’re excited to be able to be here to celebrate with her.”
Pierre's new online payment system
The City of Pierre unveiled a new online payment system during Tuesday's city commission meeting, which is now live and ready for customers to use.
Pierre City Finance Director Twila Hight said the new system allows customers to click into the pay, text to pay, see their payment history and receive personalized messages.
"The system also allows the City to provide different notification options when payments are due or overdue" a news release states.
The transition to the new system does require action from existing customers with recurring credit card or debit card autopay accounts. The existing ones will expire on Feb. 28. If people want to continue with recurring credit card or debit card payments, they’ll need to set up a new account in the new system, according to the news release.
Customers are advised to cancel any scheduled payments that would overlap with the new system.
The city is sending out direct mail and emails to those who need to take action.
Payment methods have also expanded within the new system, allowing customers to use credit cards, debit cards, bank accounts, Apple Pay, Venmo, PayPal, and more to submit payment for their city bills.
February will be the first billing cycle to offer the new electronic bills.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Approved a request for procurement assistance for a replacement airport fire truck. The firetruck will stay on site at the airport. Bids for the truck are expected to come in at around $900,000. KLJ Engineering out of Bismarck, North Dakota, will be providing procurement assistance to the city. The commissioner approved the request with a 5-0 vote.
Approved a request to purchase a 2023 John Deere 624P Wheel Loader for $475,000 from RDO Equipment.
Hearing held for Ft. Pierre abuse case
A Fort Pierre man facing four life sentences for allegedly sexually abusing two minors appeared in court on Thursday afternoon for a motions hearings.
Donnie Edwards, 44, was charged last October with 11 felony counts, including rape and sexual contact with a child.
Edwards has entered a "not guilty" plea to all 11 charges.
Stanley County State's Attorney Thomas Maher said the hearing was to discuss a motion for discovery, which is a procedure designed to allow disclosure of information between parties.
A status hearing in Edward's case is scheduled for March 13 at 9 a.m. at the Stanley Court Courthouse in Fort Pierre.
SC inducts 11 NHS Members
The Ta-Tonka Chapter of National Honor Society inducted 11 new members on Monday, according to a press release. The newly inducted members are Kaysen Magee, Grace Sargent, Rachel Nemec, Luna Garcia, Tatum Scott, Dalyn Heezen, Keira Briggs, Morgan Hoffman, Hayden Roggow, Colton Brady and Reese Hand.
"These students exemplify the pillars of scholarship, leadership, service, and character," the release stated.
More foster families needed for SD teens
More foster families are needed to care for teenagers in the state, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Social Services.
Foster care is intended to be temporary.
"Foster families encourage and support the entire family as they work to make the needed changes for youth to safely return home," the release stated.
For more information about becoming a foster of adoptive parent, go to StrongerFamiliesTogether.sd.gov and fill out the online “Commit to know more” card.
Pierre woman receives drug trafficking sentence
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Pierre resident Stephanie Martinez, 38, to 11 years and eight months in federal prison on Tuesday following her conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance conviction. Martinez pleaded guilty on July 11.
In addition to her prison sentence, Lange ordered Martinez to serve five years of supervised relief and pay $1,000 fine and $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The court reported Martinez was involved in a conspiracy with several others to distribute methamphetamine in and around central South Dakota, adding 1.5 kilograms were distributed during the conspiracy.
Verendrye highlight volunteer efforts
The Verendrye Museum had their annual meeting on Wednesday to highlight the work that was done throughout 2022.
They announced an income of $66,687.33, made up of funds raised at their annual BBQ as well as merchandise sales and donations. Prior to the call to order, Willie Cowan gave a presentation on his book titled It’s a Long Story - But a Good One.
He said that in thirty years of marriage, they were blessed with five children.
“When her and I got married, I guess we didn’t have, hell, we didn’t have nothing ya know? Just us,” Cowan said.
The dates were set for their BBQ competition fundraiser this year, taking place August 11 and 12.
Winners of their 2022 awards included Sam Seymour, Phyllis Fravel, Clayton Stoeser, Joe Wolf as well as Curt and Pam Merriman.
