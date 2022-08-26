News Briefs

Weber running for sheriff on Independent ticket
Pierre police officer and former Jones County Sheriff John Weber is challenging Republican Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan in the Nov. 8 General Election.
A lifelong Republican, Weber will run as an Independent and changed parties to run against Callahan.
County commissioners in May 2021 appointed Callahan vice sheriff to transition him into the role held by outgoing Sheriff Darin Johnson. Callahan, a former Pierre police officer and general manager of Oahe TV, was sworn in as sheriff in June 2021.
To keep his seat, Callahan must be elected in November.
Weber was a reserve officer for the Pierre Police Department for 10 years and a two-term sheriff in Jones County. The 59-year-old has been a patrol officer with Pierre for seven years.
“I have a lot of supporters who are Republican and I’m still carrying my Republican upbringing,” Weber said Thursday. “With my experience, I feel I’m the better candidate.”
Three taken into custody after high-speed chase
Three people were taken into custody after a Tuesday afternoon high-speed chase in Hughes County.
County deputies spotted suspects wanted for separate incidents riding in a vehicle on Dakota Avenue in Pierre near the Missouri River Bridge, Sheriff Patrick Callahan said. When deputies and Pierre police attempted to stop the driver, the driver fled.
The driver headed east through central Pierre and continued on Highway 34 into Hughes County, hitting 100-mph speeds, Callahan said.
Cow Creek Tribal Police took over the chase, which ended near Fort Thompson on the Crow Creek Reservation.
One suspect is from Sioux Falls and two are from Pierre. They were not identified because the investigation is continuing and charges have not been filed yet.
South Dakota Highway Patrol also assisted.
Area students receive tech college scholarships
Eleven area residents received Build Dakota scholarships to attend South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
The scholarships will cover tuition, fees, books, equipment and other expenses within nine high-need industry areas.
Pierre recipients include Boddicker Michael, who is studying custom paint and fabrication; Hanna Jennifer and Katherine Nelson, both registered nursing; Anthony Hatlestad, precision machining; Horsley Kylen and Isaac Loe, both automotive technology; and Ian Lehman and Levi Stover, both diesel technology.
Additional recipients include Harrold’s Letha Jessen and Landon Schied, both studying nursing, and Presho’s Penny Tristan for custom paint and fabrication.
Scholarship recipients must enroll full time, complete their educational program on schedule and commit to stay in South Dakota to work in their field of study for three years following graduation.
This year more than 80 percent of scholars are backed by an industry partner, meaning these students are guaranteed a job upon completing their degree. Industry partners provide a match with scholarship dollars.
Each technical college manages its own industry partner program, working with local businesses and economic development organizations to find future employment opportunities for Build Dakota scholars in high-need workforce areas. This cohort is supported by more than $3.1 million in funding from industry partners across the state.
Applications for the 2023-24 school year open in January. To learn more, visit BuildDakotaScholarships.com.
Feller re-elected to utility board
James Feller was re-elected to the The Oahe Electric Cooperative Board of Directors during the utility’s 71st Annual Meeting in Onida on Aug. 20.
A record 471 members participated in the meeting.
Treasurer Ryan Noyes presented years-of-service awards to Ross Sperry, director for 15 years; Dan Lettau, journeyman lineman for 20 years; and Feller, director for 25 years.
Oahe Electric is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving more than 2,100 members in Hughes and Sully counties.
Volunteer needed to transport vets
Disabled American Veterans is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to medical appointments.
Volunteers must be at least 21, have a valid driver’s license, pass a physical and be insurable.
If interested, call DAV Jack Post at 605-720-7065 or go online at DAV.org.
Ft. Pierre approves $66K street project
During the Thursday special meeting, the Fort Pierre City Council voted unanimously to rebuild the 200 and 300 blocks of Scotty Philip Avenue.
Fort Pierre-based Morris Inc. is expected to begin the $66,824 project immediately.
Beef Industry Council meeting in Ft. Pierre
Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council will meet on Sept. 7 at Drifters Conference Center in Fort Pierre.
The nominating committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. followed by the board of directors meeting at 10 a.m.
This meeting provides an opportunity for beef producers to network in understanding the Beef Checkoff, a national marketing and research program designed to increase the demand for beef at home and abroad.
If interested in attending the meeting, contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call SDBIC at 605-224-4722 to make meal arrangements.
Driver ed. course offered in Pierre
Capital City Campus in Pierre is offering an after-school driver education course from Sept. 26 through Oct. 21.
Certified driver education instructors Joe Lehman and Trent Deyo will teach the course. Students are required to complete 30 hours of class instruction and six hours behind-the-wheel instruction and observation time.
Students must be at least 14 for the driving portion of the class. Adults are welcome.
All practice driving will be scheduled with an instructor. Students do not need an instructional permit to take the driver education course.
Go to the Capital City Campus website to reserve a spot.
Financial assistance may be available for individuals trying to reach employment goals.
