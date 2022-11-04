News Briefs

Separate truckers hit Pierre viaduct
Two truck drivers hit the train viaduct on Pierre Street on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of one driver for an unrelated matter, Pierre police said.
Houston resident Ricardo Vazquez-Diaz was hauling a cargo container with his northbound truck at 10:41 a.m. when the container hit the bridge and slid partially off the trailer. There was no damage to the cargo box or viaduct.
Three hours later, Sioux Falls resident Terry McCaudis attempted to drive a cargo truck underneath the viaduct and the truck hit the viaduct. McCaudis continued driving and did substantial damage to the truck.
While investigating the crash, officers learned McCaudis had a warrant for his arrest from Lincoln County. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.
Over 200 listed as film extras
More than 200 residents signed up to play extras in a film being made in the Pierre area by filmmaker Luke Schuetzle. More are needed.
Schuetzle continues to look for men and women who can play soldiers in “Battle Kursk,” which he is directing. Males 16 and older are needed for Nov. 13-15, 18 and 19. Female soldiers are needed for Nov. 14-15 and 18-19. Folks must be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Set in World War II, the movie follows a platoon of Soviet Ukrainian soldiers tasked with defending a train bridge from the Germans.
Based on actual events, the film will star Dolph Lundgren, a Swedish actor, filmmaker and martial artist whose breakthrough came in 1985, when he starred in “Rocky IV” as the imposing Soviet boxer Ivan Drago.
Lundgren will star alongside Robert Patrick, an American actor known for portraying villains who gained fame for his role as the antagonist in 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
If interested in playing an extra, go to the Pierre, SD, Movie Extras Facebook page and leave a message.
Filming will take place in downtown Pierre, up on the hills past Fourth and Fifth streets and on the western outskirts of town. In Fort Pierre, filming will take place at the Verendrye Museum named for French brothers Louis and Chevalier Verendrye who explored the upper reaches of the Missouri River.
Volunteers sought for preparing taxes
Volunteers are sought to prepare taxes for senior citizens at the Pierre Senior Center.
Training will begin in early winter for the Feb. 1 through April 15 tax preparation season. No accounting background or tax knowledge is necessary. Basic computer skills are necessary and training will be provided for the software and tax preparation and laws.
Call the senior center between 1 and 3 p.m. at 605-224-7730 if interested.
BankWest promotes Pierre’s Shay Jolley
BankWest has promoted Shay Jolley to business development officer in Pierre.
The former business banking portfolio manager for BankWest, Jolley has five years of banking experience including as a part-time teller at First Bank & Trust in Brookings while attending college. He eventually became a personal banker before managing a commercial loan portfolio for BankWest.
Jolley grew up in Canistota and graduated from South Dakota State University. He serves as a board member and treasurer for the Delta Waterfowl Foundation’s central region.
Beginning in January, Jolley will be a board member for the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce. He also serves as a referee for basketball with Pierre School District and the Special Olympics of South Dakota.
