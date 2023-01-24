News Briefs

Library finds fine-
free progress
For the last six months, patrons of Rawlins Municipal Library have been able to return any checked out items without having to pay a late fee.
So far, the library has been receiving positive comments on the chance, according to city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp.
"The new policy has been in play for six months or so. When we lifted the fines, we saw that people who had been hoarding overdue materials returned them," Bohnenkamp said in an emailed statement. "They either felt too sheepish to bring them back previously or didn’t want to pay the fine."
Bohnenkamp noted that prior to the policy change an average of 100 accounts found themselves on the past due list each month. Now, that average has been reduced drastically to between 30 and 40 past due accounts.
"In addition to becoming fine free, we also introduced a text message / email notification system to remind people that their materials were overdue," Bohnenkamp added. "Patrons do need to opt into that program. It’s a gentle reminder that people seem to appreciate."
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
NSU names 11 Pierre
students to dean’s list
Northern State University announced its Fall 2022 dean’s list, which included 11 students from Pierre. Students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester for the list’s eligibility.
Pierre’s Audra Bland, Paige Brandt, Delaine Campbell, Grace Campbell, Addison Cumbow, Ashley Even, Carly Handcock, Spencer Kelly, Danielle Nickle, Savannah Shrake and Hailey Switzer all made the university’s dean’s list.
T.F. Riggs announces
honor rolls names
T.F. Riggs High School announced its second-quarter honor roll list for freshmen through seniors.
The school reported 63 percent, 526 students, of its overall student body made the lists — “A” honor roll for 4.0 GPAs, 181 students, Roll of Excellence for 3.5-3.99 GPAs, 205 students, and Roll of Merit for 3.0-3.49 GPAs, 140 students. The school also reported 63 percent of its ninth-grade students, 60 percent of 10th-graders, 60 percent of 11th-graders and 71 percent of seniors made the lists.
A full list of names is available at capjournal.com.
CAUW exceeds
campaign goal
The Capital Area United Way exceeded its 2022-23 campaign goal of $560,000 by $26,394, according to a news release.
"Executive Director Holly Wade credits the board for their diligence to follow through with various businesses and organizations in Pierre and Fort Pierre to the success of the campaign," the release stated.
Organizations that will apply to use the funds include the American Red Cross Oahe Chapter, Boy Scouts Sioux Council, Capital Area Counseling Services Boys and Girls Club, Central South Dakota Child Assessment Center, Community & Youth Involved Center, Feeding South Dakota, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon Council, Growing Up Together, Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Oahe Child Development Center, Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre Area Referral Service, South Dakota Discovery Center, Southeast Community Center, The Right Turn, and Urban Indian Health.
Riggs performances
coming Fri., Sat.
The T.F. Riggs High School theatre students will host public performances of two one-act plays, on Friday, Jan. 27, and on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Both evenings are in the Riggs theater, and both start at 7 p.m.
The name of the competition play is “Pirates” and the other play is named “Chicken Bones for Teenage Soup.”
SC One Act makes
it to state competition
The Stanley County One Act cast and crew will compete in the state competition at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls from Feb. 2-3, following its successful regional competition at Riggs Theater on Jan. 23. Stanley County's troupe will perform on Feb. 4 at 10:15 a.m.
Stanley County's Cloey Voigt, Abby Wyly, Lane Baldwin, Colt Norman and Ryder Roseland also received outstanding actor awards.
