News Briefs

CAUW reaches halfway mark
The Capital Area United Way has reached 50 percent — $230,000 — of its fundraising goal for the 2022-23 campaign.
“We’re really happy to be at this point in the campaign," CAUW Executive Director Holly Wade said. "Thanks to the many generous businesses and individuals, along with payroll deduction campaigns at many banks, Avera, and through state employees, we’re seeing progress.”
The funds raised help 16 local agencies in Pierre and Fort Pierre and programs such as Imagination Library, Say Yes to the Dance and Girls on the Run.
“We are so proud of this community," CAUW President Jenny Bernhard said. "We are already at 50 percent of our goal, which means we have 50 percent left to fundraise. Every dollar counts as we strive to reach our goal of $560,000 to support the services needed most in our community.”
The campaign will continue through Dec. 31.
To donate, go to www.capareaunitedway.org. or mail a donation to Capital Area United Way, P.O. Box 1111, Pierre, SD, 57501.
Interns sought for lawmaker's offices
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, is accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring semester.
Positions are available in his Washington, D.C., office and offices in Pierre, Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
Spring internships typically run from January to May. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works with universities to meet the criteria for receiving college credit.
Intern duties include researching bills, tracking legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, handling phone calls and other correspondence, and providing support.
Grass fire cause ruled undetermined
Investigators could not determine the cause of an Oct. 10 fire that burned 2,900 acres of grasslands in the Fort Thompson area.
In addition, they could not determine if the blaze, which started in a garbage dumpsite, was arson or accidental, said Diane Mann-Klager, public information officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Volunteer firefighters from at least nine departments and BIA fought the fire on Crow Creek Sioux Tribal and private lands. No one was hurt and no structures were damaged. The fire burned toward the northeast direction from the dumpsite for about 9.5 miles.
Cowboy Christmas vendors sought
Vendors offering South Dakota made products are sought for the 2nd Annual Cowboy Christmas Craft and Vendor Show at Casey Tibbs South Dakota Event Center in Fort Pierre.
The cost to set up is $45.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 11a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4.
For information, call Kalyn at 605-494-1094.
