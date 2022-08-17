Capitol Ave. section closed for work
The City of Pierre reported Capitol Avenue, between Washington Avenue and Court Place, closed and will remain so until further notice.
The city closed the block for street work and encouraged drivers to detour around the area until crews complete the construction.
Streets scheduled for milling in Ft. Pierre
Fort Pierre will continue milling streets Thursday on Scotty Philip, Wandel and Park avenues and La Framboise Drive.
The city will reroute traffic for access to the Stanley County Fairgrounds. It’s recommended that motorists turn at Park Avenue and proceed to Casey Tibbs Street and Wandel Avenue to the contestant entrance.
Coyle Properties gets development permission
The Pierre City Commission granted Missouri River Events Center owners permission to add a restroom and concession building to their neighboring lot at 221 W. Missouri Ave. Andy and Lesley Coyle with Coyle Properties also wants to add an efficiency apartment on the building’s second floor for a vacation or long-term rental.
The project requires a conditional-use permit, since zoning doesn’t provide for that type of development.
On Oct. 25, the City Planning Commission recommended that the City Commission approve the conditional-use permit.
Pierre woman sentenced on meth charges
A Pierre woman received 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine with her husband in central South Dakota.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange on Monday sentenced Taylor Klein, also known as Taylor Huemoeller, 32. Her husband, John Klein, is serving 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy.
On April 11, Klein admitted to selling more than 500 grams of meth. She pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was also fined $1,000 and placed on five years probation after her release from prison.
The U.S. Marshals Service took Klein into custody.
The Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, FBI, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Dilges prosecuted the case.
Road work underway on Beastrom Road
On Monday, the Hughes County Highway Department began working on Beastrom Road.
The work began at the end of the pavement on Beastrom Road north of Holly Road and goes north to 199th Street.
The project will continue for the next few weeks and include pulling shoulders, reshaping and packing the roadway, and adding water to the road.
Drivers can expect delays and might want to consider an alternate route.
Heirloom recipe contest at state fair
Fairgoers can enter a recipe in the Greater Midwest Foodways Alliance Family Heirloom Recipe Competition at the South Dakota State Fair on Sept. 4.
This competition requires made-from-scratch family recipes that are at least 50 years old.
The judging is based on history, prepared recipe, and appearance and display. The top-three places receive prize money.
Registration forms and rules are on the fair website. Pre-registration is encouraged.
The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs from Sept. 1-5.
For information, contact the fair office at 800-529-0900 or visit www.sdstatefair.com.
Nearly 500,000 attend Sturgis Rally
The 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally saw a 1.1 percent increase in motorists from the previous five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
SDDOT tallied 497,835 visitors, up from the average of 492,535. Transportation officials counted the number of vehicles entering Sturgis from nine locations.
