News Briefs

Residents can still catch two more concerts in the Capital City Band's summer season at Steamboat Park. The next show is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the park's amphitheater.
Wednesday's concert features musical scores from the 1940s through today's Broadway hits. Band director Larry Johnson said the group's size increased this year, providing them with a fuller sound during their performances.
Johnson said people should bring a lawn chair to enjoy the hour-long performance of musical hits. The Senior Citizen Center will also be at the concert, providing root beer floats.
South Dakota Housing will be accepting Housing Infrastructure Financing Program applications beginning at noon on Monday, according to an announcement from South Dakota Housing. Applicants are encouraged to use the application portal on sdhousing.org. Instructions on how to access the portal can be found on the application submission page.
To access the application portal, people need to obtain a username and password. In order to ensure receiving sign-on information in a timely manner they are encouraged to request them in advance of the opening of the portal on Monday.
South Dakota Housing is holding a virtual meeting to provide training on filling out the application and related documentation. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.
People can join by phone at 844-773-7615 using a conference ID of 511238 or by desktop or tablet at meet.sdhda.org/chas/76KTV473.
The South Dakota Arts Council has announced a deadline for artists interested in touring and residency programs.
Artists interested in applying to participate in the South Dakota Arts Council's Artists in Schools and Communities (AISC) and Touring Arts roster programs have through Sept. 4 to complete application, according to an announcement from the Arts Council.
The Artists in Schools and Communities program provides intensive, hands-on education in all arts disciplines to students of all ages by providing funds to schools and nonprofit organizations for residency activities. Artists develop their own residency lesson plans and then adapt them for work throughout the state. Residencies are coordinated through the South Dakota Arts Council office as part of the Arts in Education program.
The SDAC's Touring Arts roster provides arts experiences in communities across South Dakota through a matching grant program for performances, programs and presentations.
Artists interested in applying for the Artists in Schools & Communities or Touring Arts rosters must apply online through the SDAC's e-grants system. Hard copies or incomplete applications will not be accepted. For complete programming information, resources, and instructions to apply, visit the
AISC applicant portal at artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc/AISCApplicantPortal.aspx. Applicants can visit the Touring Arts portal at artscouncil.sd.gov/ta/TouringApplicantPortal.aspx. A webinar to assist applicants will be held at 2 p.m. central on Aug. 2.
They can register at artssouthdakota.org/webinars/.
Indian Health Service Director Roselyn Tso visited Pierre and spoke Friday afternoon at the grand opening of the South Dakota Urban Indian Health clinic in downtown Pierre.
"We’re constantly working with our partners to lift up the services and access to care for our tribal members and tribal communities,” Tso said, addressing a gathering for the grand opening.
Indian Health Service is the federal health program for American Indians and Alaska Natives and provides funding for SDUIH
